Yankees send trade acquisition to paternity list, promote Scott Effross

With only four regular-season games left for the New York Yankees, the team made some roster adjustments on Thursday morning. Mark Leiter Jr., a recent trade acquisition, was placed on the paternity list as he awaits the birth of his child. In his absence, the Yankees promoted Scott Effross to fill the gap temporarily.

Scott Effross Returns After Long Road to Recovery

Effross, who was also acquired in 2022 from the Chicago Cubs, threw 56.2 innings that season between the two teams, boasting a solid 2.54 ERA. Unfortunately, an elbow injury sidelined him for the entire 2023 season as he underwent Tommy John surgery.

Effross has only pitched two innings this year since recovering, logging a 9.00 ERA, but this call-up offers him another opportunity to prove himself. If Effross can demonstrate solid form, the Yankees may consider stashing him on the playoff roster as a potential relief option.

Mark Leiter Jr.’s Recent Performance With the Yankees Shows Improvement

Mark Leiter Jr., 33, has shown signs of improvement in recent outings. Despite hosting a 4.58 ERA for the season and a less favorable 5.23 ERA over 20.2 innings with the Yankees, he has turned things around in his last three appearances. During this stretch, Leiter hasn’t given up an earned run and allowed just one hit. Before this turnaround, however, he had given up at least one earned run in five of his previous six appearances, including four earned runs across four starts.

The Yankees acquired Leiter from the Cubs for his impressive strikeout potential. He ranks in the 96th percentile for chase rate, 97th percentile for whiff rate, and 95th percentile for strikeout rate. His 13.11 strikeouts per nine innings this year is a career-high. However, Leiter has struggled with giving up home runs, allowing 1.26 home runs per nine innings overall this season, a number that has nearly doubled to 2.61 since joining the Yankees.

Leiter’s Adjustment to Pitch Usage

One of the notable changes Leiter has made recently is a significant decrease in sinker usage, opting instead to rely more on his split-finger fastball. This pitch has been highly effective, holding opposing batters to a .092 batting average and a .133 slugging rate. With such dominance from his split-finger, Leiter is expected to continue leaning on it for the rest of the season.

What to Expect from Leiter’s Return

With Leiter placed on the paternity list, the expectation is that his time away will be short, possibly just a few days. Upon his return, he will look to build on his recent success and help strengthen the Yankees’ bullpen as they push toward the playoffs. His recent improvement could be a key asset as the Yankees aim to secure their position in the postseason.