Yankees’ second-year phenom already showing elite upside

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

When the Yankees began the 2024 season, Jose Trevino was expected to take on the role of primary catcher. However, a spring training injury sidelined Trevino, creating an unexpected opportunity for rookie Austin Wells. The 25-year-old seized the moment, not only competing for the starting job but positioning himself as the long-term answer at a position that has been mostly unsettled since Jorge Posada’s days.

Wells quickly showcased the potential to become a cornerstone for the Yankees. With significant defensive strides and flashes of offensive brilliance, Wells demonstrated that he has the tools to be a game-changing presence behind the plate.

A Promising Rookie Campaign

In his rookie season, Wells appeared in 115 games, stepping to the plate 414 times. He posted a .229/.322/.395 slash line with 13 home runs, 55 RBIs, and a 105 wRC+. His plate discipline was notable, as evidenced by his 21% strikeout rate and 11.4% walk rate.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

After the All-Star break, Wells showed marked improvement. Over 220 plate appearances, he slashed .241/.333/.412 with seven home runs, 35 RBIs, and a .745 OPS. August was particularly impressive for the rookie, as he hit .325 with a .391 on-base percentage, delivering dominant performances that highlighted his offensive upside.

While Wells ultimately fell short of winning the American League Rookie of the Year award, which went to teammate Luis Gil, his contributions as a rookie were more than enough to earn praise from the Yankees.

Defensive Excellence

Wells’ defense was perhaps the most exciting aspect of his rookie season. Known for his bat in the minor leagues, Wells made significant strides behind the plate, ranking in the 96th percentile in framing and the 75th percentile in blocks above average.

He finished the year third in the MLB with 12 catcher framing runs and ranked 14th in strike rate, placing him among the league’s top defensive catchers. Additionally, Wells recorded 11 defensive runs saved, solidifying his reputation as a reliable presence behind the plate.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

While Trevino has long been regarded as one of the best defensive catchers in baseball, Wells’ strong performance allowed the Yankees to explore other options. They eventually traded Trevino for Fernando Cruz, a bullpen arm with years of team control and one of the league’s nastiest splitters.

Wells’ Potential to Be a Franchise Cornerstone

If Wells can build on his impressive rookie season, the Yankees may have found their next long-term catcher, someone capable of holding down the position for the next decade. Wells already demonstrated he can thrive under pressure, reaching the World Series in his first year.

Adding to his value is his left-handed bat, which is perfectly suited for Yankee Stadium’s dimensions. His offensive profile fits seamlessly into the team’s lineup, offering balance and power potential from the left side.

Leveraging Catching Depth for Roster Improvements

Wells’ emergence has also allowed the Yankees to leverage their catching depth to address other areas of need. One notable example is when general manager Brian Cashman traded prospect Agustin Ramirez to acquire Jazz Chisholm at last year’s trade deadline.

By turning a surplus of talent at a strong position into upgrades at weaker spots, the Yankees are building their roster strategically. With Wells anchoring the catcher position, they now have the flexibility to continue using their minor league pipeline as a resource to improve the team across the board.