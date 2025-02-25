Yankees’ bullpen arm exits game with apparent leg injury

Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

During the Yankees‘ game against the Twins during Spring Training, the team brought in RHP Scott Effross but after one pitch he went down grabbing his leg before exiting the game.

This injury immediately puts his status for 2025 Opening Day in the air, and it’s another frustrating injury for someone who has battled back from multiple surgeries. Effross missed the entire 2023 season after tearing his UCL at the end of the 2022 regular season, and things got worse in 2024 when he underwent back surgery missing out of a massive chunk of the year.

Scott Effross appeared in just three games for the Yankees last year, posting a 5.40 ERA in those appearances and seeing a decline in his fastball velocity.

Scott Effross Leaves With Injury, Yankees’ Bullpen Depth Tested

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With Scott Effross expected to battle for a bullpen spot, the Yankees are in a weird spot where the backend of their bullpen is going to be tested. Jake Cousins is expected to miss Opening Day against the Brewers as a result of a forearm strain, and JT Brubaker also got hurt during the Spring Training opener after a comebacker.

The Yankees are slowplaying Clayton Beeter after a shoulder injury as well, leaving them with an already limited group of bullpen candidates.

Greg Joyce of the New York Post reported that the injury sustained seemed to be a leg one as he grabbed it immediately after one pitch. The extent of the injury is unknown at the moment but will almost certainly be addressed by Aaron Boone at the conclusion of the game.

READ MORE: Yankees former MVP first baseman predicted to have a resurgence in 2025

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Pressure on pitchers like Yerry De Los Santos and Will Warren who are on the 40-man roster will now intensify, and potential options could be found in their NRI group as well. NRIs, also known as Non-Roster Invites, who stand out are Tyler Matzek who won a World Series with the Braves in 2021, and Geoff Hartlieb shined in his Spring debut who also is an NRI.

The Yankees will also get Jonathan Loaisiga back from injury in late-Spring early-Summer, with some reports suggesting a return as soon as May and others as late as June.