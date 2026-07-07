The Yankees needed a normal win and got something stranger. Three hits, all homers, 17 strikeouts at the plate, and somehow a 5-1 road win over Tampa Bay.

The reason it worked was Cam Schlittler. He gave them eight innings, allowed one run on four hits, walked nobody, struck out eight, and touched 99.9 mph. After getting knocked around by Detroit, that is a pretty loud response.

Jose Caballero did the scoring damage with two homers against his former team, and Ben Rice added one late. Fine. The bigger Yankees takeaway is that Schlittler looked like the kind of starter who can change a trade deadline meeting.

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Yankees got the start they needed from Schlittler

This is where the deadline piece gets interesting. The Yankees can still look for pitching help, but a rookie with a 2.01 ERA through 19 starts makes it harder to sell panic as a plan.

Schlittler is not pitching like a placeholder. He is missing bats, pounding the zone enough, and giving Aaron Boone real length in games where the bullpen badly needs a night off. That matters even more with Max Fried and Carlos Rodon not giving the club a clean health board.

I would still check starter prices. You always check. But Monday made the expensive version of that market less urgent. If Schlittler can hold this lane through one more start, the Yankees can spend more energy on the bullpen, the bench, or another bat instead of trying to buy a rotation answer out of fear.

Cam Schlittler can buy the Yankees time

Schlittler’s next start is expected to come Saturday at Washington, and it could affect whether he is lined up for the All-Star Game. Nice honor, but the Yankees care more about whether this version of him is real enough for October planning.

One start does not erase a rough outing. It does give the Yankees a reason to breathe before overpaying. In July, that can matter just as much as the win.