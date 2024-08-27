Yankees’ rookie catcher making a strong push for AL Rookie of the Year

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

While much of the attention is focused on Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, the Yankees have several offensive performers stepping up. One of their most consistent contributors this season has been rookie catcher Austin Wells, who has firmly established himself as a primary starter and a long-term solution alongside Jose Trevino.

Wells: The Yankees’ Catcher of the Future

Part of the reason the Yankees decided to trade Agustin Ramirez in the deal that brought Jazz Chisholm to New York was their confidence in Wells as the future at catcher. The 25-year-old boasts a powerful left-handed bat that has been outstanding over the past few months. Over 89 games and 312 plate appearances, Wells is hitting .252/.341/.414, with an 11.9% walk rate and a 20.2% strikeout rate.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Wells’ Offensive Surge Since June

While his season-long numbers are impressive, Wells has been on fire since June, batting a remarkable .280/.369/.476, with eight homers, 32 RBIs, and a 138 wRC+. This indicates he is 38% better than the average MLB player, making him a standout rookie in the league.

A Contender for AL Rookie of the Year

The Yankees have a legitimate contender for the AL Rookie of the Year award, not only because of Wells’s offensive prowess but also due to his defensive skills. This season, he ranks in the 96th percentile in framing and the 75th percentile in blocks above average, both excellent metrics.

In fact, Wells ranks 11th in strike rate at 49.1% and has the second most catcher-framing runs in baseball with nine. Only Patrick Bailey of the San Francisco Giants has more, with 14, but Wells, as a rookie, is setting the stage for a successful future behind the plate.

Stepping Up When Needed Most

Crucially, when the Yankees needed someone to step up alongside Judge and Soto to strengthen the batting order, Wells rose to the occasion and contributed at a high level. The team has faced considerable volatility this year, both in the starting rotation and the lineup.

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Wells’ Role as the Postseason Approaches

As the postseason approaches, the Yankees will rely on Wells to be a key contributor, especially against right-handed pitching. While Trevino has been used primarily against lefties, this didn’t prevent the Yankees from featuring Wells against the Washington Nationals and left-handed pitcher Mitchell Parker on Monday. Wells collected a hit and a walk in the game, which included a solo run in the sixth inning against another lefty, Joe La Sorsa.

A Promising Future Behind the Plate

There’s ample reason to believe the Yankees have developed one of the best offensive catchers in the game, a luxury they certainly won’t take for granted as they push toward the playoffs.