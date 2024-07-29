Yankees return Giancarlo Stanton, DFA depth utility man

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees were eager for Giancarlo Stanton’s return on Monday to kick off a series against the Philadelphia Phillies. After winning two of three games against Boston over the weekend, the team’s morale is high, and they appear to be moving in the right direction.

Stanton’s Anticipated Return Boosts Yankees’ Lineup

General Manager Brian Cashman continues to search the market for additional talent, having recently brought Jazz Chisholm from the Miami Marlins into the fold.

Stanton reintroduces elite power to a lineup that has sorely missed his contributions despite his 32% strikeout rate. This season, he has significantly improved, boasting a .246/.302/.492 batting average, with 18 homers and 45 RBIs. After a less stellar performance last season with an 89 wRC+ over 101 games, Stanton has returned to form, achieving a 124 wRC+, which indicates he is performing 24% better than the average MLB hitter.

Stanton’s Role and the Impact on Team Dynamics

Given that Stanton offers little on the defensive front, he will continue as the primary designated hitter. With Austin Wells excelling in the cleanup spot, Stanton is likely to be placed in the six-hole. This roster adjustment led to the designation of Jahmai Jones for assignment. The 26-year-old utility man has been batting .238 with a .304 OBP, contributing one homer and four RBIs across 33 appearances this season.

With Chisholm’s arrival providing significant flexibility in both the outfield and infield, Jones became expendable. There’s a possibility he may clear waivers and return to the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate, or he might choose to enter free agency.