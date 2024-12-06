Yankees reportedly offer more than $700 million for superstar outfielder

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The free agency pursuit of Juan Soto has entered historic financial territory, with most competing teams, including the Yankees, reportedly submitting offers in the range of 15 years and $700 million, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. This monumental price tag solidifies Soto’s status as one of the most coveted players in Major League Baseball history.

Yankees ‘ Hal Steinbrenner is Looking at His Legacy

Heyman notes that the Los Angeles Dodgers appear to be the lone exception, showing reluctance to commit to such a staggering deal. While the Dodgers remain one of the wealthiest franchises, their unwillingness to meet the market-setting price could narrow the race to a handful of teams, including the Yankees, Mets, Red Sox, and Blue Jays.

Soto, 26, is coming off a spectacular 2024 season, where he slashed .288/.419/.569 with 41 home runs, 109 RBIs, and an eye-popping 180 wRC+. His elite plate discipline and consistent production have made him a generational talent, justifying the unprecedented contract figures being discussed.

As negotiations approach their conclusion, Soto’s decision could shape the future of multiple franchises. The Yankees and Mets, in particular, are believed to be making aggressive bids, with both clubs eyeing Soto as a cornerstone piece for years to come. While the Dodgers’ hesitation adds intrigue, the competition remains fierce, with a record-breaking deal seemingly inevitable.