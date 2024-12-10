Yankees ‘renew’ contract talks with star free agent first baseman

Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees, following their loss in the Juan Soto sweepstakes, appear to be wasting no time pivoting to other options to upgrade their roster. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the team has reignited talks with free-agent first baseman Christian Walker. The 33-year-old slugger presents an intriguing combination of offensive firepower and defensive prowess, offering a significant improvement over Anthony Rizzo, who struggled in 2024.

Offensive Consistency Walker Brings

Christian Walker is coming off another strong season, solidifying his place as one of the most reliable bats at first base. In 2024, Walker played 130 games and slashed .251/.335/.468, hitting 26 home runs and driving in 84 RBIs. His 119 wRC+ marked him as 19% better than the league-average hitter, underscoring his consistency and ability to contribute in crucial moments.

Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

For the Yankees, who ranked at the top of the pack offensively last season with Soto, Walker’s bat could inject much-needed power into the lineup. Anthony Rizzo, by comparison, struggled mightily in 2024, hitting just .228 with a 84 wRC+. Rizzo’s production cratered in the second half, leaving a glaring hole in the middle of the Yankees’ order. Walker’s ability to hit for both power and average would address that void and provide stability in a lineup that underperformed.

A Defensive Upgrade

Beyond his offensive contributions, Walker’s defensive skills make him an even more appealing option for the Yankees. The first baseman posted eight defensive runs saved (DRS) and 13 outs above average (OAA) in 2024, solidifying his reputation as one of the best defenders at his position.

Credit: Owen Ziliak/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rizzo, meanwhile, battled injuries throughout the season and looked diminished defensively when he did play. Walker’s glove would be a noticeable upgrade, helping to shore up a Yankees infield that struggled with consistency. Improved defense at first base could also benefit the team’s pitching staff by limiting mistakes and turning potential hits into outs.

Short-Term Commitment, Long-Term Flexibility

Walker’s expected contract, likely in the range of three years and $60 million, offers the Yankees a chance to improve without committing to an uber long-term deal. With the team’s focus on maintaining financial flexibility for future moves, Walker fits the mold of a strategic acquisition. His relatively modest price tag compared to other free agents also allows the Yankees to allocate resources toward additional upgrades, such as bolstering the rotation or addressing the outfield.