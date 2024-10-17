Yankees’ relief pitcher leaves Game 3 of ALCS with injury

The New York Yankees were trailing the Cleveland Guardians 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning when they turned to Ian Hamilton out of the bullpen. Hamilton quickly walked Lane Thomas on five pitches and induced a groundout to first base, advancing Thomas to second. However, Hamilton was pulled from the game shortly after due to left calf tightness, leading to another shift in the bullpen.

Tim Mayza Gives Up Key Run After Hamilton’s Exit

Following Hamilton’s exit, Tim Mayza took the mound but immediately gave up an RBI single, allowing Cleveland to extend their lead to 3-1. This added to the Yankees’ troubles as they struggled to contain the Guardians’ offense.

Hamilton’s injury marks another setback for the 29-year-old pitcher, who has dealt with a series of injuries throughout the season. He has only managed to pitch 37.2 innings this year, a significant drop from the 58 innings he threw during the 2023 season. Despite flashes of effectiveness, Hamilton has been unable to replicate his success from last year.

Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images

Hamilton’s Injury-Plagued Season

This year, Hamilton posted a 3.82 ERA with 9.80 strikeouts per nine innings, a 72.3% left-on-base rate, and a 43.8% ground ball rate. He also accumulated 0.7 WAR, though his performance left much to be desired compared to his standout 2023 campaign, where he boasted a 2.64 ERA. That season remains the best of his career since entering the MLB in 2018 with the Chicago White Sox.

Hamilton’s injuries have clearly impacted his ability to perform at a high level, and his latest setback comes at a crucial time for the Yankees in the ALCS.

Yankees’ Bullpen Faces Adjustment Without Hamilton

With Hamilton likely sidelined for the next few days, if not weeks, the Yankees will need to rely on other bullpen options. Right-handers Tommy Kahnle and Jake Cousins are expected to play a larger role in his absence. Manager Aaron Boone will have to adjust his bullpen strategy, but fortunately, Hamilton wasn’t one of their high-leverage arms heading into the series due to his injury issues this season.

The Yankees will need to find stability in their bullpen as they continue their postseason run, but Hamilton’s absence will have to be supplement one way or another.