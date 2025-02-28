Yankees’ relief arm suffers 3 fractured ribs

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

The Yankees’ depth took a hit on Friday, as two pitchers went down with injuries that could sideline them for a while. Luis Gil suffered shoulder discomfort, which is never a good sign. Meanwhile, J.T. Brubaker, a veteran right-hander trying to carve out a role in the bullpen, fractured three ribs while attempting to dodge a comebacker.

Luis Gil’s Setback Raises Concerns

Gil’s shoulder discomfort is particularly worrisome given his history. The 25-year-old was a rising star before Tommy John surgery wiped out his 2023 season. He has finally worked his way back into the mix, winning the 2024 AL Rookie of the Year award.

A shoulder issue could knock him out for weeks. The Yankees haven’t provided a timeline yet, but given their usual caution with rehabbing arms, it wouldn’t be surprising if he’s shelved for a while.

J.T. Brubaker’s Unfortunate Luck

Brubaker’s road back to the majors just got a lot harder. The 31-year-old hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since 2022, when he tossed 144 innings for the Pittsburgh Pirates, logging a 4.69 ERA. He’s been battling injuries ever since, and now, fracturing three ribs while dodging a comebacker is just another frustrating setback.

The right-hander had a solid, albeit small, sample last year in the Yankees’ minor league system, posting a 2.70 ERA over 16.2 innings. He relies on a sinker-slider-curveball mix, and while he averaged 93.1 mph on his fastball a few years ago, it remains to be seen how much of that velocity he still has left.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Yankees’ Pitching Depth Takes a Hit

With both Gil and Brubaker sidelined, the Yankees lose two depth arms who could’ve provided innings this season. Gil’s injury stings a little more since he’s coming off a major year. Brubaker’s path was always going to be tougher, but now he faces yet another uphill climb just to get healthy.

Manager Aaron Boone indicated that Brubaker will be out for some time, and with Gil’s status unclear, the Yankees might have to shuffle their depth chart earlier than expected. It’s another reminder that no team ever has enough pitching, and even in spring training, the injury bug is always lurking.