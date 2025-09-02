Yankees refused to cough up money for red-hot relief pitcher

The New York Yankees had a golden chance to strengthen their bullpen with nothing more than money late in July.

Instead of signing a proven veteran, the front office chose to swing multiple trades, parting with several prospects for reinforcements.

Camilo Doval, David Bednar, and Jake Bird were the acquisitions, but a simpler solution had been sitting in plain sight.

That solution was 40-year-old David Robertson, who was still available in free agency and eager for the right offer.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Robertson thriving in Philadelphia

Robertson eventually signed with the Philadelphia Phillies, and so far, he’s pitched like one of the league’s most dominant relievers.

Through 7.2 innings this year, he’s posted a sparkling 1.17 ERA with 14.09 strikeouts per nine, overwhelming hitters with experience and craft.

His left-on-base rate sits at a perfect 100%, while his 47.1% ground ball rate underscores his ability to induce weak contact.

Despite his age, Robertson continues to perform like a top-tier reliever, proving he had more left than many expected.

A bargain the Yankees ignored

Robertson’s deal with Philadelphia was hardly prohibitive — a prorated $16 million contract that pays about $6 million this season.

For a franchise constantly brushing against the $300 million luxury tax threshold, the Yankees clearly saw it as unnecessary spending.

But in reality, that modest salary could have patched a glaring weakness without requiring the sacrifice of future assets.

Instead, New York surrendered prospects for bullpen help while leaving a cheaper, familiar, and highly effective option untouched.

Why Robertson made sense for New York

The Yankees knew their bullpen was vulnerable, especially with injuries piling up and younger arms facing the grind of late summer.

Robertson, with his postseason pedigree and track record in New York, would’ve provided both reliability and a steadying veteran presence.

His ability to handle high-leverage innings has been proven countless times, and his transition back into the Bronx would’ve been seamless.

At a time when stability was needed most, he represented the type of low-risk, high-reward addition that smart contenders make.

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The value of trust and respect

Robertson recently commented on the Foul Territory podcast that he wouldn’t sign anywhere he didn’t feel properly valued, and clearly, the Yankees hesitated.

Whether it was the financial commitment or a reluctance to bet on his age, New York didn’t meet his standard.

Instead, he landed with Philadelphia, where his impact has already been felt in their late-game bullpen structure and clubhouse leadership.

For the Yankees, it’s a stinging reminder that sometimes loyalty to the tax line outweighs loyalty to proven contributors.

A missed chance at stability

The Yankees are getting varying production from Doval, Bednar, and Bird (in Bird’s case, nothing), but they paid prospect capital for those outcomes.

Robertson offered similar value for just dollars, and the decision not to pursue him now looks like a miscalculation.

In a season where margins are razor thin, passing on a reliable reliever might be the type of choice that lingers.