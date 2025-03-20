Yankees receive positive news on injured pitcher ramping up

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees finally received a breath of fresh air on Thursday, something that has felt rare in an offseason filled with injury setbacks. Clarke Schmidt, one of their key rotation pieces, threw a live batting practice session down in Tampa, offering a glimmer of hope that he might dodge a trip to the injured list.

Schmidt took the mound and tossed around 30 pitches, going head-to-head with teammates Austin Wells, Dom Smith, and Pablo Reyes. Even Paul Goldschmidt, who himself has been dealing with a nagging back issue, stepped into the batter’s box for an at-bat. According to Max Goodman of NJ.com, everything seemed to go smoothly for Schmidt, marking a significant milestone as Opening Day inches closer.

Avoiding a Repeat of Last Year’s Injury Woes

For Schmidt, injuries aren’t exactly unfamiliar territory. Last season, he missed months with a frustrating high-grade lat strain, an injury that derailed what had been shaping up as a stellar campaign. Despite the setback, Schmidt was impressive when healthy, posting a sparkling 2.85 ERA across 85.1 innings. He flashed the kind of stuff that makes scouts sit up straight and pay attention, cementing himself as a pivotal piece of the Yankees’ pitching plans.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

This year, the Yankees can’t afford another prolonged absence from Schmidt. With Gerrit Cole already sidelined for the entire 2025 season and Luis Gil shelved for several months, the Bombers’ rotation feels a bit like a patched-up tire—reliable enough in a pinch but vulnerable to further blowouts. Schmidt’s health has quickly transitioned from a nice-to-have luxury to an absolute necessity.

A Delayed Start but Still on Track

Initially penciled in to take the mound on April 3, Schmidt’s minor shoulder soreness might slightly delay his first regular-season start. But the good news is that the delay appears minimal, and Schmidt should slot comfortably into the rotation within the first week of the season.

Given the Yankees’ current situation, they’ll likely treat Schmidt with extra caution. If a few additional days of rest mean he’s fully healthy and ready to roll, it’s a trade-off the Yankees are more than willing to make.

Thursday’s positive update has the Yankees breathing a little easier, knowing their rotation might finally be stabilizing as they inch closer to Opening Day.