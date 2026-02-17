The Yankees reassigned RHP Alexander Cornielle and catcher Abrahan Gutierrez to minor league camp on Tuesday. Both players will continue their development outside of the major league spring training environment as the Yankees narrow down their Opening Day roster.

Cornielle’s 2025 Production Shows Strikeout Upside

Cornielle, a 23-year-old right-hander, posted a 5-9 record across 137 innings in 2025, splitting time between Double-A and Triple-A. His combined 3.81 ERA and 8.87 strikeouts per nine innings demonstrate legitimate swing-and-miss stuff, though his 4.66 walks per nine shows command issues that need refinement.

At Double-A, he logged 123 innings with a 3.88 ERA and struck out 8.49 per nine. His brief Triple-A stint (14 innings, 3.21 ERA) featured an uptick in strikeouts (12.21 K/9) but also increased walks (6.43 BB/9), suggesting he’s still adjusting to the highest level of the minors.

Gutierrez Struggles at the Plate

Gutierrez, a 25-year-old catcher, hit just .235 with a .316 OBP and 68 wRC+ across 114 plate appearances in 2025. His Triple-A numbers were slightly better (.250/.333/.295, 77 wRC+), but the overall production suggests he’s a defense-first catcher who struggles to provide offensive value.

With just one home run across 32 games, the power that once made him an intriguing prospect has evaporated. The Yankees have catching depth at the major league level, making Gutierrez’s path to the roster extremely narrow without a significant offensive breakout.

Both players will report to minor league camp and continue working on their development. Cornielle’s strikeout ability gives him a chance to contribute as a depth starter or long reliever if he can tighten his command. Gutierrez faces an uphill battle to crack the major league roster without a major offensive improvement.