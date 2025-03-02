Yankees reassign depth catcher to minor league camp

The Yankees made another spring training cut on Sunday evening, sending depth catcher Ronaldo Hernandez to minor league camp. The 27-year-old was a non-roster invitee after signing a minor league deal in early February, hoping to make an impression and potentially compete for a backup role.
Strong Triple-A Numbers, but No Spring Spark
Hernandez put up solid offensive numbers last season in Arizona’s Triple-A system, hitting .311/.357/.507 with 11 home runs and 36 RBIs. His 114 wRC+ showed he was well above average at the plate, especially for a catcher, making him an intriguing depth option.
However, his limited spring action with the Yankees didn’t produce much. He made three appearances but wasn’t able to showcase the bat that made him a valuable minor league contributor. With the Yankees already committed to Austin Wells as their starting catcher and competition brewing for the backup role, Hernandez was always a long shot to crack the roster.
Where He Fits in the Yankees’ System
The expectation is that Hernandez will join the Yankees’ Triple-A squad, but even that isn’t a guarantee. He’ll likely have to compete with other veteran catchers for a roster spot, as the organization looks to build strong depth behind the plate. The next few weeks will be crucial in determining where he ultimately lands for the 2025 season.