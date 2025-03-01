Yankees reassign 6 players to minor league camp

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Yankees made a round of roster moves on Saturday morning, sending six players to minor league camp as they continue to trim the roster ahead of Opening Day. Among the names reassigned were right-handed pitchers Sean Boyle, Chase Hampton, Cristian Hernández, and Kevin Stevens, left-hander Jayvien Sandridge, and outfielder Brennen Davis.

While most of these moves were expected, there are still some key takeaways, especially regarding Boyle’s strong spring and the unfortunate injury news surrounding Hampton.

Sean Boyle’s Standout Spring Ends Early

The most eye-catching name on the list was Sean Boyle, a 28-year-old right-hander who had been turning heads with a stellar spring performance. Over 5.2 innings, Boyle didn’t allow a single run, posting a 0.00 ERA with a strong 9.53 strikeouts per nine rate. He also maintained a perfect 100% left-on-base percentage and a solid 42.9% ground ball rate.

While Boyle’s reassignment to minor league camp wasn’t a major surprise, given the Yankees’ pitching depth, his dominant stretch in Grapefruit League action certainly raised his stock. His command and ability to induce weak contact made him an interesting depth option for the Yankees.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Last season, Boyle pitched just 21 innings across different minor league levels, including 11 frames in Double-A, where he finished with a 3.27 ERA. His career has been a bit of a roller coaster, but this spring, he showed he could be a legitimate arm for the Yankees at some point.

Chase Hampton’s Season Over Before It Begins

The most disappointing news regarding the list of re-assigned prospects was that right-hander Chase Hampton, who will undergo Tommy John surgery, is officially ruled out for the entire 2025 season. This marks the second straight year in which he’s been sidelined by major injuries, completely derailing his development.

Hampton was once considered one of the top pitching prospects in the Yankees’ system, with an impressive mix of velocity and movement that had many believing he could rise quickly through the minor leagues. But with back-to-back significant injuries, his status as a future rotation piece is now uncertain.

The Yankees remain optimistic about his long-term potential, but Tommy John surgery means at least a 12- to 18-month recovery timeline. That pushes his potential return to late 2026, leaving a long road ahead for the once-promising arm.

Other Notable Reassignments

Brennen Davis – The former Chicago Cubs prospect was once a highly touted outfielder, but injuries and inconsistency have slowed his rise. He showed some flashes in camp, but his path to the majors is still a long one.

Cristian Hernández, Kevin Stevens, Jayvien Sandridge – All three pitchers showed some promise, but with the Yankees’ pitching depth, they’ll need more seasoning in the minors before getting a real shot at the big-league roster.

The Yankees continue to narrow down their roster with Opening Day on the horizon. While none of these moves were shocking, Boyle’s performance and Hampton’s injury serve as the main takeaways.