Yankees re-instate star infielder from 10-day injured list

The Yankees announced that star infielder Jazz Chisholm will return from the 10-day injured list on Friday against the Colorado Rockies. With a slim 1.5-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East, the Bombers are looking to capitalize on their recent series win over the Cleveland Guardians.

A Key Series for the Yankees Against the Struggling Rockies

The Rockies are one of the worst teams in baseball, and Chisholm’s return should help the Yankees aim for a series sweep, providing a much-needed cushion in their division lead over Baltimore.

Chisholm has been pain-free in recent days after suffering an elbow sprain to his left arm while sliding into home plate. The 26-year-old has been electric since being acquired at the trade deadline from the Miami Marlins.

Chisholm’s Impressive Performance Since the Trade

Over 115 games this season, Chisholm is hitting .257/.328/.445 with a 112 wRC+. However, in his 14 games with the Yankees, he has been even more impressive, hitting .316/.361/.702, with seven homers, 11 RBIs, and a 194 wRC+.

Transition to Third Base: A New Challenge for Chisholm

The Yanks transitioned Chisholm from centerfield and second base to the hot corner, where he has been competent despite never playing there at the professional level. Over 113 innings at third base, he’s posted a .971 fielding percentage with -2 defensive runs saved and one out above average. Considering his lack of experience at the position, he has been solid overall and a catalyst for the Yankees in recent weeks.

Reinforcements and a Strong Push Towards the Playoffs

After the Yankees sent Oswald Peraza back to Triple-A on Thursday, it became clear that Chisholm would be returning to the lineup. His left-handed bat, combined with other reinforcements expected to return in early September, should fuel a strong push as the Yankees head into the playoffs.