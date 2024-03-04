Yankees re-assign 4 players as spring training roster moves kick off

Feb 15, 2024; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Chase Hampton (86) works out during spring training practice at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

With spring training well underway and the Yankees gathering information ahead of the 2024 season, they have begun their roster moves and assignments to the minor leagues. Before and after Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Tigers, the Yankees made a number of moves, including preparing to send several prospects to minor league camp and Triple-A.

Yankees Option Two Players to Triple-A

Luis Gil:

The Yankees still have high hopes for Luis Gil despite him coming off a few years of injury. Now 25 years old, Gil pitched only four innings in 2023 with Low-A Tampa. He tossed 21.2 innings for Triple-A in 2022 and four innings with the big league club but struggled.

While his velocity remains solid, Gil is simply trying to reduce his walk rate and maintain his strikeouts. A lack of control has been detrimental to his growth, and the injuries certainly haven’t helped either. The Yankees will continue his development in Triple-A in hopes he can either crack the bullpen or serve as a spot starter.

Yoendrys Gomez:

In addition to Gil, the Yankees also reassigned Yoendrys Gomez to Triple-A. The 24-year-old starter tossed 65.1 innings in Double-A last year and two innings with the Yankees. He hosted a 3.58 ERA with Somerset and pitched less than an inning for the Yankees this spring. Clearly, he continues to need more development time, and the Bombers will send him back to the minors to get that job done.

Yankees Reassigned Two Players to Minor League Camp

Chase Hampton:

One of the Yankees’ top pitching prospects is Chase Hampton, a player who features a nasty pitch mix and a lethal fastball.

The 22-year-old pitched one spring training inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one hit and striking out two batters. Hampton has legitimate stuff and could serve as a primary starter in the future. He pitched over 100 innings last season between Hudson Valley and Double-A. Hampton is known for his high strikeout numbers and low walk rates, a great combination for the Yankees as they look at the future to reinforce the rotation.

Art Warren:

Just as with Hampton, the Yankees also sent Art Warren to minor league camp. Warren is a 30-year-old bullpen piece who tossed 36 innings with the Cincinnati Reds in 2022. Warren has a career 4.19 ERA over 62.1 innings, so it is unlikely he will make an impact in the MLB moving forward. However, the Bombers want to stash as many relief pitchers as they can in the minors as a precaution.