Yankees quietly elevate a bullpen weapon with impressive upside—and the numbers say it’s no fluke

The New York Yankees have relied on unexpected arms this season to stabilize their bullpen after a rocky opening stretch.

Among those emerging from the shadows is 27-year-old reliever Yerry De Los Santos, who’s finally carving out his MLB role.

After bouncing around and trying to crack the roster last season, he’s now become one of Aaron Boone’s more reliable options.

Over 19.2 innings this year, De Los Santos holds a 1.83 ERA across 13 appearances—a quiet but dominant stat line.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The formula is simple: keep the ball down and avoid barrels

De Los Santos isn’t racking up strikeouts, but what he is doing might be even more valuable in Yankee Stadium—controlling contact.

He ranks in the 99th percentile in barrel rate and 97th percentile in ground ball rate, sitting at an elite 60.6%.

Hitters just aren’t squaring him up, and most of their contact dies in the dirt before it even threatens the outfield.

While his walk rate sits at 12.2%, he’s shown a knack for escaping trouble and staying composed when things get messy.

Sinker-heavy success keeps hitters off balance

The secret behind De Los Santos’ success is his sinker, which has become the foundation of his entire pitch mix.

He throws it 56.3% of the time and holds hitters to a .205 average and slugging percentage with the pitch.

That sinker is the engine driving his ground ball success, often inducing soft rollers and tailor-made double play opportunities.

While his changeup, slider, and four-seam fastball have been hit harder, they’re used sparingly to keep hitters guessing.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

When the strikeouts don’t come, command becomes the test

The biggest concern for De Los Santos lies in his command, which can occasionally waver and inflate his walk totals.

But what’s impressive is his ability to limit the damage even when traffic builds—he’s pitching like a seasoned vet under pressure.

Think of him like a mechanic working in a storm: even when parts start slipping, he somehow keeps the engine running clean.

That poise has kept him in the good graces of the Yankees’ staff, and his performance is only reinforcing the trust.

What his role might look like moving forward

With the Yankees shifting bullpen roles throughout the season, De Los Santos might be the kind of steady bridge they need.

He’s not a flashy closer or setup man, but he’s quietly becoming one of the most dependable arms in Boone’s arsenal.

Whether it’s the sixth, seventh, or eighth inning, his ground ball profile fits perfectly with what the Yankees need late in games.

If he can continue limiting barrels and reducing walks, there’s no reason he can’t stay in this role all year long.

