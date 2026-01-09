The New York Yankees and Cody Bellinger seem destined for a reunion, but destiny currently has a very expensive price tag attached to it. While General Manager Brian Cashman has identified Bellinger as the ideal retention to balance the lineup and maintain the outfield, negotiations have hit a snag over a number that has the front office balking.

According to Bob Klapisch of Newark Star-Ledger.com, Bellinger’s camp is eyeing an annual salary that places him in the upper echelon of the sport—a tier the Yankees don’t believe he belongs in.

“I’m told Bellinger is also seeking $36-$37 million per year,” Klapisch reported. “The Yankees think that’s crazy, too, although there’s room for negotiation in that regard.”

Sep 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) hits the ball during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images

A Salary That Demands Perfection

To put that asking price into perspective, $36 million per season is “superstar” money. It is the type of yearly salary that justifies a player like Kyle Tucker—a consistent 5-WAR machine with elite plate discipline—not a volatile outfielder like Bellinger. While Bellinger was excellent in his bounce-back campaign, paying him nearly $40 million a year ignores the reality of his profile.

Bellinger is a “good” player who becomes “great” when utilizing the short porch at Yankee Stadium. His swing is tailor-made for the Bronx, but in most other ballparks, his fly-ball-heavy approach would likely result in massive regression. The Yankees know that his 29 homers from last year were aided by their home dimensions, and paying a premium for production that might not translate elsewhere is a dangerous game.

The Leverage Problem: The Yankees Might Have No Choice

However, Cashman finds himself in a difficult leverage position. As the Yankees’ Cody Bellinger pursuit takes a crazy turn toward Bo Bichette and other potential alternatives, the reality of the outfield market is grim. Below Bellinger and Tucker, the talent pool falls off a cliff. There is no “Plan C” that offers anywhere near the upside Bellinger provides.

The Yankees understand this, which is why they haven’t walked away from the table completely. But they also know that few other teams are lining up to pay $37 million a year for a player with Bellinger’s inconsistent track record. This allows Cashman to remain patient, waiting for the price to drop to a more reasonable compromise. It is a high-stakes game of chicken, but until the asking price comes down to earth, the Yankees seem content to wait it out.