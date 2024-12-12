Yankees pulled out of blockbuster Garrett Crochet trade over star prospects

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees drew a firm line in negotiations with the Chicago White Sox over left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet, according to the New York Post. Despite expressing interest in the talented southpaw, the Yankees ultimately refused to include top prospect Jasson Dominguez and rising infield prospect George Lombard Jr. in a potential trade package.

Crochet Slips Away to an AL East Rival

On Wednesday, the White Sox instead sent Crochet to the Boston Red Sox after the Yankees had already secured Max Fried on a $218 million deal.

The Yankees’ unwillingness to part with cornerstone young talent reflects their long-term commitment to building from within, even as they remain aggressive in pursuing upgrades.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Dominguez, widely regarded as one of the Yankees’ most exciting young players, has been a centerpiece of their farm system for years. Jasson missed time this past season with an oblique injury but flashed signs of elite production in Triple-A. He struggled a bit in the majors, having played only 18 games, but he wasn’t playing an everyday role. The expectation is he will claim a starting outfield job in 2025.

At just 21 years old, the five-tool outfielder has drawn comparisons to some of baseball’s elite for his combination of speed, power, and defensive potential. Lombard Jr., meanwhile, has climbed prospect rankings with his defensive versatility and strong offensive upside, adding depth to the Yankees’ infield pipeline.

Crochet, 25, has established himself as an Ace pitcher since debuting with the White Sox. In 2024, he posted a 3.58 ERA over 146 innings, hosting a 12.88 K/9 rate while maintaining a 45.1% ground ball rate. His ability to function as a premier lefty starter made him an attractive option for multiple teams. However, the cost of acquiring him was too steep for the Yankees, who opted to protect their most valuable prospects and sign a free agent instead.

The Red Sox were willing to meet Chicago’s demands, securing Crochet in exchange for a package centered around a number of high-profile prospects. While the Yankees’ decision to stand pat may frustrate fans hoping for immediate bullpen reinforcements, it underscores their dedication to preserving a future built around Dominguez and Lombard Jr. rather than sacrificing long-term potential for short-term gain.