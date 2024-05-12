Yankees provide updates on 2 injured bullpen pieces

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Boone spoke to the media today before the rubber game of this three-game series in Tropicana Field, as the Yankees look to pick up a third-straight series win. With some injured players working their way back from injuries sustained last season and over the winter, he provided some updates on their situations. Lou Trivino, whom the Yankees signed to a MiLB deal this past Spring Training, underwent Tommy John Surgery last season after tearing his UCL, but it was revealed that he’s been in a no-throw shutdown for two weeks after imaging revealed some inflammation in the elbow.

The shutdown was supposed to be for 3-4 weeks, so in about a week or so we’ll get a better understanding of where he’s at, but that can jeopardize his return date as he’ll likely have to ramp up once more. As for Scott Effross, there was positive news as Aaron Boone revealed that he could begin facing batters soon.

Good and Bad News Come Out Regarding Injured Yankees Relievers

Oct 22, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Lou Trivino (56) pitch in the sixth inning against the Houston Astros during game three of the ALCS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Lou Trivino’s setback is unfortunate, but the positive news regarding the setback is that the team had him see Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who also didn’t see a re-tear of the UCL. Still, it’s a tough blow for Trivino, whom the Yankees hoped they could get back around the All-Star Break with a chance to provide some high-leverage innings for this bullpen. It’s still unclear how much this affects his return date, but one would imagine a 3-4 week shutdown would push their original return date back.

As for Scott Effross, Aaron Boone mentioned he’ll begin throwing soon, which is a great sign for him given the setbacks he’s experienced throughout the offseason. After rehabbing from Tommy John Surgery all of last season, he had to undergo back surgery this past winter that set him back even further. The Yankees are hoping they can get him back sometime around the All-Star Break as well, with the right-hander providing serious value at the backend of their bullpen after they acquired him in 2022.

Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

We also found out earlier in the week that JT Brubaker, whom the Yankees acquired in a deal with the Pirates, had been throwing to DJ LeMahieu in live batting practice. He was rehabbing from Tommy John Surgery as well, and one would assume he’s significantly ahead of Effross and Trivino in his recovery as he’s already throwing to hitters. Unlike Trivino or Effross, Brubaker has yet to pitch for the Yankees and the role he would have remains unclear.

Brubaker was a starter for the Pirates, and while injuries could open up opportunities, the Yankees might convert him to a reliever as the results in Pittsburgh were below average.