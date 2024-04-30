Yankees provide great injury update on Gerrit Cole

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees‘ starting rotation has risen to the challenge in Gerrit Cole’s absence, with the ace pitcher working his way back from a nerve injury in his throwing elbow. Cole’s careful approach to rehabilitation aims to ensure his availability for most of the 2024 season.

Impact of Cole’s Absence on the Yankees’ Rotation

Losing Gerrit Cole, the AL Cy Young award winner in 2023, has certainly impacted the Yankees. Last season, Cole pitched 209 innings with an impressive 2.63 ERA. Although there was a notable decrease in his strikeout rate, he excelled in reducing home runs allowed to 0.86 per nine innings and induced a high rate of weak contact from batters.

Jul 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) reacts after recording a strikeout against the Houston Astros to end the game at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Recovery and Anticipated Return

Manager Aaron Boone recently updated that Cole is on track to resume mound work next week following positive progress in his flat ground sessions. While the initial hope was for a June 1st return, this timeline may extend a few weeks into June or even early July, aligning with the team’s cautious strategy.

In the interim, the Yankees rely on pitchers like Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes, who have been instrumental at the forefront of the rotation. Additionally, contributions from Clarke Schmidt, Marcus Stroman, and Luis Gil continue to bolster the team, ensuring competitive performance despite Cole’s absence.