Yankees promote volatile relief pitcher to support bullpen

Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports

After deploying the majority of their bullpen during a challenging extra-innings victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night, the Yankees found themselves needing to make strategic adjustments on Wednesday morning to address player fatigue.

Yankees Promote Ron Marinaccio

The team responded by promoting Ron Marinaccio to the major league roster from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The right-handed pitcher has previously made 13 appearances for the Yankees this season, recording 19 innings with a commendable 2.84 ERA. His performance also includes an average of nine strikeouts per nine innings, an 85.9% left-on-base rate, and a 39.1% ground ball rate.

Evaluating Marinaccio’s Performance

Marinaccio’s impressive debut season in 2022, where he posted a 2.05 ERA across 44 innings, still resonates. However, his subsequent performance in the following year saw a significant drop, with a 3.99 ERA over 47.1 innings, indicating a considerable regression.

Pitching Arsenal and Challenges

At 29 years old, Marinaccio relies on a repertoire consisting of a four-seam fastball, a changeup, and a sweeper. This season, his fastball has been particularly effective, holding opponents to a .100 batting average. However, his changeup, typically his strongest pitch, has underperformed, yielding a .348 batting average against. Improving the location of his changeup will be crucial for Marinaccio to become a more reliable component of the bullpen.

Deadline Acquisitions and Bullpen Strategy

The Yankees made several key acquisitions at the trade deadline, including pitchers Mark Leiter Jr. and Enyel De Los Santos, both known for their ability to generate swings and misses. Like Marinaccio, who is recognized for his whiff rate, these new additions are expected to enhance the bullpen’s overall effectiveness.

The Road Ahead for Marinaccio

Consistency remains vital in the bullpen, and the Yankees are hopeful that Marinaccio can refine his performance to deliver more balanced and dependable outings. As the season progresses, his ability to adjust and maintain control of his pitches will be key to his and the team’s success.