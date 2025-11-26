“I want to take them down.”

Most international free agents look at the juggernaut Los Angeles Dodgers built out West and see an easy path to a ring or a massive payday. Tatsuya Imai looks at them and sees a target. The 27-year-old ace has seemingly made it his personal mission to be the antagonist in the Shohei Ohtani story, specifically stating that taking down the Dodgers with a different competitor is at the very top of his wish list.

For the New York Yankees, that kind of competitive pettiness is absolute music to the ears.

We are watching the stars align in a way that rarely happens in free agency. Imai has a very specific, somewhat eccentric criterion for his next team: he prefers to join a club that does not currently have any Japanese players on the roster. He wants to be the singular force. That rules out the Mets. It rules out the Cubs. It obviously rules out the Dodgers.

It leaves the door wide open for the Bronx Bombers.

The “Earnest” Pursuit

This isn’t just fan fiction connecting dots. The front office is legitimately circling the wagons here. According to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic, the interest is real and active.

“The Yankees are expected to earnestly pursue Imai as they continue to survey the entire pitching market for an arm, according to a league source. The 27-year-old would represent an upgrade to just about any rotation, but particularly to the Yankees’ group, which has so many questions heading into spring training. But don’t be surprised if they end up going cheaper if the price ratchets up for the right-hander.”

That last sentence is the classic Brian Cashman hedge, but let’s look at the reality. If the price allows, Imai fits the mold perfectly. He brings a terrifying fastball-slider combination that already grades out as elite. Even better, he recently added a sinker to his arsenal. That is the pitch that keeps hitters honest and induces the ground balls necessary to survive Yankee Stadium.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A Rotation That Borders on Unfair

Dream with me for a second. Imagine a world where the Yankees land Imai. Look at the depth chart that creates:

Gerrit Cole

Max Fried

Carlos Rodon

Luis Gil

Tatsuya Imai

That is a playoff rotation that matches up with anyone. But the real value here is the flexibility it creates at the back end. The Yankees currently have guys like Luis Gil and Will Warren. If you sign Imai, those young, controllable arms suddenly become premium trade chips.

New York could use that surplus to address other holes. You don’t need seven starting pitchers. You need five studs and a deep bench. Signing Imai allows the Yankees to trade from a position of strength to upgrade the infield or the bullpen without depleting the farm system’s top tier.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Perfect Foil

There is something poetic about the Yankees being the team to sign the guy who hates the Dodgers.

New York has spent the last few years watching Los Angeles turn into the “Evil Empire of the West,” spending billions and hoarding talent. The Yankees need to punch back. They need an arm that isn’t intimidated by the bright lights and specifically craves the pressure of taking down the best.

Imai wants to stand on the mound in October and stare down Ohtani. He wants to be the reason the Dodgers go home early. If he brings that fire to the Bronx, he won’t just be a good signing. He will be a fan favorite before he ever throws a pitch. The Yankees have the money, they have the roster spot, and they satisfy his unique “no Japanese teammates” rule. It is time to get aggressive and bring the rivalry to life.

