Yankees ‘prepared to make big offer’ for Astros star outfielder

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are moving quickly as they look to build a contender despite losing Juan Soto to the New York Mets in free agency. After signing pitcher Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million deal Tuesday, they now have their eyes set on the trade market as they look for a bat that can replace Soto’s production.

The Yankees are pursuing Kyle Tucker

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

According to KPRC2’s Ari Alexander, the Yankees and the Chicago Cubs are among the teams in heavy pursuit of Houston Astros star outfielder Kyle Tucker.

“Cubs and Yankees pursuing star Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker, multiple sources tell KPRC 2. Astros have had discussions with Cubs about [Seiya] Suzuki, [Isaac] Paredes & prospect Cam Smith. Yankees ‘prepared to make big offer’ for Tucker, a league source says,” Alexander posted on X.

Early Wednesday, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported that the Astros are interested in Yankees’ starting pitcher and 2024 AL Rookie of The Year Luis Gil. A potential deal for Tucker could send Gil to the Astros as the headliner along with a few other prospects.

Tucker would be the perfect Juan Soto replacement

Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Tucker would be a great fit for New York, and would immediately solve the dilemma of losing Soto. The 27-year-old left-handed hitter played in only 78 games with Houston last season but hit 23 home runs, batted .289, and posted a 180 wRC+, the same figure Soto had with the Yankees in 2024.

His left-handed power would play perfectly at Yankee Stadium with the short right field. He would also give them a potent bat to throw in the middle of the lineup between Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

Additionally, Tucker is a solid defensive outfielder, posting eight outs above average (OAA) in the outfield for his career.

As the Winter Meetings draw to a close, the Yankees will likely be very aggressive in adding to their roster, and a move for Tucker could be in order, which would make up for the loss of Soto in a big way.