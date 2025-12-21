The Yankees are predicted to explore a high-profile signing that defies both defensive logic and roster construction, with ESPN’s David Schoenfield predicting that the team will land free-agent shortstop Bo Bichette.

While adding a bat of Bichette’s caliber is always tempting, the move would create a positional logjam that could force the Yankees to trade one of their most dynamic players, Jazz Chisholm Jr., effectively fixing a problem that doesn’t exist while ignoring the defensive realities of the infield.

According to Schoenfield, the Yankees might be looking to shake up their infield mix despite having established starters at nearly every spot.

“We’re trying to read the tea leaves here, and those Jazz Chisholm Jr. trade rumors keep popping up. Perhaps the Yankees are trying to clear space for a new infielder? Bichette could either provide another option at shortstop to Anthony Volpe, who struggled at the plate in 2025 and saw his defense regress as well, or play second, with Jose Caballero still around to back up both positions.” Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Bichette: Elite Bat, Defensive Liability

Offensively, the case for Bichette is easy to make. The 27-year-old is coming off a bounce-back 2025 campaign where he slashed .311/.357/.483 with 18 home runs and 181 hits. He offers the kind of elite contact skills the Yankees often lack, ranking in the 99th percentile for expected batting average (.298) and the 86th percentile for strikeout rate (14.5%). Putting his bat in the middle of the order would give the Yankees a relentless machine who simply doesn’t give away at-bats.

However, the defensive metrics suggest he is a liability without a true home. Bichette ranked in the 1st percentile for range (Outs Above Average) last season, posting a dismal -13 OAA. His arm strength is equally concerning, sitting in the 36th percentile (82.3 mph), which makes him a poor fit for shortstop and an even worse candidate for third base, a position currently locked down by Gold Glove winner Ryan McMahon. Signing him to play shortstop while Anthony Volpe is out would likely result in a defensive downgrade that a championship-caliber pitching staff cannot afford.

Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images

Chisholm: The Better Fit at Second Base

To make room for Bichette, the Yankees would likely have to trade Jazz Chisholm Jr., a move that feels counterintuitive given his production and fit. Chisholm is coming off a 30-30 season, hitting 31 home runs and stealing 31 bases while providing the left-handed power that balances the lineup perfectly. Unlike Bichette, Chisholm is an asset with the glove, ranking in the 88th percentile for defensive range and proving to be an elite defender at second base.

Trading a 27-year-old second baseman who slugs .481 and plays Gold Glove-caliber defense just to sign a defensively challenged right-handed hitter with declining sprint speed (21st percentile) feels like change for the sake of change.

The Verdict: A Risky Gamble

If the Yankees pull the trigger on this prediction, they are betting that Bichette’s batting average can mask his defensive deficiencies and the loss of Chisholm’s power-speed combination. It is a gamble that risks turning a strength—infield defense and athleticism—into a weakness, all for the sake of adding a “name” to the lineup who might not even have a position to play.