Yankees predicted by former MLB GM to land $400 million free agent

Following the news yesterday that the Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. didn’t reach an agreement, some reports have flown around about the Yankees being an attractive destination for the star 1B.

While Guerrero himself has mentioned publicly his clear disdain for the Yankees, perhaps top dollar is all he’s after, and in that scenario, former MLB GM Steve Phillips believes they’re going to swoop in and steal Toronto’s top player next winter.

“I think he’s going to be a Yankee…they’re gonna give him sort of Soto money and in the end they’ll have Vladdy and Judge in the middle of the lineup instead of Soto and Judge” – Steve Phillips

This follows a report from Jon Heyman that listed the Yankees as one of the three favorites to land Guerrero Jr. yesterday, although it is far too early to look at favorites. The Blue Jays will still be motivated to try and retain their star slugger, and the Red Sox have long been tied to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Does Vladimir Guerrero Jr. To the Yankees Have Any Legs?

There’s no denying that the Yankees would be a better team with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on it, and he would be entering his age-27 season in 2025 meaning a team would get to sign him during his peak seasons. Last year the Canadian-born slugger mashed 30 home runs with a 165 wRC+ and 5.5 fWAR, as while the Blue Jays took a stepback, Vladdy took a huge leap from a disappointing 2023 season.

Where things stand with Toronto right now is murky; their GM Ross Atkins is in the final year of his contract and could be fired if the Blue Jays don’t turn it around fast. They’ve been aggressive all winter looking for talent but have been spurred on multiple fronts, and they currently don’t project to be a top-five team in the American League.

With winning being a priority for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. according to himself, the Blue Jays’ uncertain outlook could be a deterrent here. Does that leave the Yankees, who haven’t been below .500 in Guerrero’s lifetime, as a team that could appeal to the star slugger? Well going based on public comments, he doesn’t seem to care much for the Yankees, disparaging them multiple times.

Until he comes out and retracts those statements, the Yankees shouldn’t operate with the mentality that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is ready to rock the pinstripes, but they may have their own reservations about the player as well.

Paul Goldschmidt’s contract is up at the end of the season and it could open up a spot for Vladimir Guerrero Jr. but do the Yankees really want to invest north of $400 million on a first baseman? A below-average defender at first, Guerrero doesn’t provide much versatility to a roster that already has Giancarlo Stanton anchored at the DH spot and an Aaron Judge who could benefit from seeing more time at DH as he gets older.

The Yankees care a lot about defense, and while Guerrero could play some third base, he has not shown the ability to play there at a high enough level. In his rookie season at third base, Vladdy posted -3 DRS and -20 OAA, and since then the Blue Jays have never considered him a full-time starter there. The Blue Jays let him play 100 innings there in 2024 where he had 0 DRS and +1 OAA, but I doubt that he gets much run there in the future.

You also have to factor in the Blue Jays’ level of aggression here; they might feel as if losing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would slam their window shut. It isn’t impossible to make the postseason given their current roster even if it isn’t the most likely outcome in the world. Teams like the Red Sox and Mets could also be interested, and landing someone like Guerrero would be a way for either team to further bolster their offenses.

Kyle Tucker might be the apple of the Yankees’ eye next winter anyway with Cody Bellinger potentially being a free agent, as his glove and left-handed swing are more natural fits for the Bronx. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. seems to relish being a villain to the Yankees, not an ally, and the Bronx Bombers may not be best suited to drop a bag on a 1B/DH type.