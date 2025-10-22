Yankees planning to cheap out on pitching this offseason

The New York Yankees have spent heavily to keep their rotation among the league’s best, but this winter might mark a shift in approach. After years of shelling out for star power, the front office could be leaning toward a more pragmatic — and cost-effective — plan to round out their pitching staff.

It’s not that the Yankees lack talent. In fact, their next wave of young arms is starting to rise, and that may be the very reason they can afford to slow down on big spending.

The rotation’s expensive core is already locked in

Gerrit Cole remains the undisputed ace despite coming off Tommy John surgery, commanding a $36 million payroll next season. Carlos Rodon follows with $27.8 million, and newly acquired Max Fried comes in at $14.5 million — a number that balloons to $31.5 million by 2027. That’s $78.3 million tied up in three starters, an enormous chunk of payroll even for a franchise like the Yankees.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

With that kind of financial weight already in place, general manager Brian Cashman has little reason to pursue another top-of-the-market arm. The focus, instead, appears to be on balance — rounding out the staff with affordable veterans and trusting the team’s farm system to carry the rest.

The youth movement is real

Behind that expensive trio lies a collection of young talent that could reshape the Yankees’ rotation for years to come. Will Warren and Cam Schlittler have already arrived, and Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz is on the doorstep of the majors, bringing a heavy reliance on youth, which is always exciting.

If even one or two of them can establish themselves early next season, it changes everything. Developing cost-controlled pitching isn’t just smart — it’s necessary when you’re already spending near the luxury tax ceiling. It’s the kind of long-term sustainability the Yankees haven’t fully mastered in recent seasons, but the pieces are finally there.

Veteran depth, not another splash

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Yankees aren’t expected to chase another high-profile starter. Instead, they’ll target experienced pitchers who can bridge innings early in the season — the type of low-risk veterans who bring stability without demanding big contracts.

“Think the Yankees bring in SP’s who are vets in the spring for depth rather [than] making a move for a SP,” Sherman noted.

That strategy mirrors last year’s approach, when the team brought in Carlos Carrasco to provide short-term coverage until younger options were ready. While Carrasco’s stint didn’t last long, it fit the Yankees’ broader pattern: avoid unnecessary spending, maintain flexibility, and lean on internal growth.

Names like Erick Fedde could fit the same bill this offseason — inexpensive, durable, and capable of holding down a rotation spot if injuries hit.

Building smarter, not louder

For once, the Yankees might be willing to bet on restraint. Rather than making a flashy splash, they seem ready to trust what they’ve built — a stable top three and a farm system brimming with arms.

The bullpen will likely be the bigger area of investment, especially after injuries and inconsistency exposed its limits last season. By adding bullpen depth and saving resources for the trade deadline, the Yankees could strike the right balance between immediate competitiveness and long-term control.

It’s not the kind of winter move that makes headlines, but if their young pitchers pan out, it could be the one that finally makes the Yankees’ rotation sustainable again.