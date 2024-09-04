Yankees plan to get ‘creative’ after closer implodes for 11th time

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees appear to be intent on making a change at the closer role following Clay Holmes’ ninth-inning meltdown Tuesday night, as manager Aaron Boone said before Wednesday’s game that they would get “creative” with their closing options going forward (h/t YES Network’s Jack Curry).

Clay Holmes has essentially lost his closing role

Boone didn’t directly say that Holmes has officially been taken out of the closing role, but it is safe to assume that they will play the save situations by matchups. Holmes leads all MLB pitchers in blown saves with 11 on the season, and is pitching to a 5.14 ERA since May 20. The Yankees are 3-8 in the games that Holmes blew a save, so a change was needed in the bullpen.

According to Curry, Boone also said that Luis Gil or Clarke Schmidt could become bullpen options upon their returns this weekend, as they will have a logjam in the starting rotation. Such a change hasn’t been confirmed, and may not be determined until midway through September.

Who will get the majority of save situations for the Yankees?

Schmidt has experience being a high-leverage reliever, as he came out of the Yankees’ bullpen 26 times in the 2022 season and recorded a 3.12 ERA in 57.2 innings while also recording two saves, but he has since become a valuable starting pitcher. Gil might be the leading candidate to come out of the bullpen in the postseason, given that he has well surpassed his career-high for innings pitched and has the stuff that bodes well in the bullpen.

It is unclear who will get the ball in the ninth inning going forward, but guys like Tommy Kahnle, Luke Weaver and Jake Cousins figure to be the top targets for save situations. Tim Hill could pitch in some of those spots as well being that he is their top left-handed relief pitcher.

As for Holmes, he could get some save situations on occasion as the Yankees try to get him back on track, but for now, a change was more than necessary after a prolonged stretch of bad outings from the All-Star.