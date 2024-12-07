Yankees’ Plan B would be a catastrophic failure

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees know that missing out on Juan Soto in free agency would be nothing short of catastrophic. Managing partner Hal Steinbrenner’s legacy may very well hinge on securing Soto’s signature, as pivoting to spread the money across several players simply won’t yield the same results. Soto represents not just a generational talent but also a critical piece in the Yankees’ bid to reclaim championship glory.

The Price Tag: Maybe $50 Million Per Year

Currently, several teams, including the Yankees, have pushed their offers beyond the $700 million mark. It’s not just the total contract size that’s notable, but the expectation that Soto will command a yearly salary of around $50 million. For the Yankees, that kind of investment might seem astronomical, but it’s one they can’t afford not to make.

A Pivot Plan Falls Short

If Soto slips through their fingers, the Yankees would be forced to pivot, potentially targeting two or even three players to fill the void. Among the possible options are Willy Adames of the Milwaukee Brewers and Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander. Alternatively, they could consider Cody Bellinger, who is set to earn $26.6 million in 2025.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Adames offers an intriguing profile, having posted 4.8 WAR last season. Santander, meanwhile, had a career year with 44 home runs and 102 RBIs, amassing 3.3 WAR. Together, their combined 8.1 WAR matches Soto’s output from 2024—but that’s where the comparison ends.

Soto’s consistency sets him apart. He’s been one of the league’s most reliable producers year after year, while Santander, at 30 years old, is likely due for regression after his career-best campaign. Similarly, Adames, at 29, is coming off an outlier 161-game season. Their combined projections fall short of Soto’s consistent dominance, and neither offers the long-term upside of a player entering his age-26 season with at least four more prime years ahead.

The Risk of Settling for Less

Relying on two or three players to replicate the impact of one transcendent superstar like Soto comes with inherent risks. For one, spreading $50 million across several players doesn’t just dilute the talent; it also sacrifices the kind of franchise-defining presence Soto brings. A generational player who elevates everyone around him, Soto can anchor a lineup in ways no combination of Adames, Santander, or Bellinger ever could.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

This isn’t just about numbers. Soto’s presence in the Bronx offers the Yankees a unique branding opportunity and a chance to reinforce their place among baseball’s elite. Passing on Soto would signal a step back in their quest to build a juggernaut capable of dethroning the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are widely considered the league’s gold standard.

A Battle of New York

The race for Soto appears to have narrowed to the Yankees and the crosstown Mets. The Yankees hold a distinct advantage: Soto already knows what it’s like to play in the Bronx, and his experience with the team in 2024 was overwhelmingly positive.

“This place was really special. It’s been a blast for me,” Soto said during the postseason. “I’ve been really happy. Definitely, if I’m here or not, I’ll be really happy for the teammates that I had and the people that I got to know. This was a really special group, but at the end of the day, we will see what’s going to happen.”

Soto’s familiarity with the Yankees and his fondness for the organization could prove pivotal. Meanwhile, the Mets face questions about the roster they can assemble around him. As Jon Heyman of the New York Post noted, “With the Mets, the issue could be the roster around him, no one to bat behind him in the lineup.”

No Replacement for Soto

At the end of the day, the Yankees need Soto—not just for what he brings to the field, but for what he represents. No combination of players can replicate the impact, dominance, or franchise-altering presence of Soto. He’s not just another star; he’s the star. Losing him would be a setback not just for the Yankees’ immediate chances but for their long-term aspirations to return to baseball’s mountaintop.

The Yankees must recognize that Soto isn’t just a luxury—he’s a necessity.