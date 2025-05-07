Yankees place star outfield prospect on IL, dealing setback to his development

The moment things start to click, life often finds a way to interrupt progress.

That’s exactly where the New York Yankees find themselves with one of their most intriguing prospects.

Spencer Jones takes step forward, then stumbles

Spencer Jones came into 2025 with something to prove, and for a few weeks, he finally looked like he was turning the corner.

Across 26 games for Double-A Somerset, the 23-year-old outfielder slugged .554 with nine home runs and 16 RBIs.

He paired that with an encouraging .372 on-base percentage and a monstrous 165 wRC+, making him 65% better than the average hitter.

But just as the hype was building, Jones landed on the seven-day injured list Tuesday with an undisclosed injury.

While there’s hope he returns quickly, this timing couldn’t be worse as he was showcasing real growth in key areas.

Power numbers surge, but red flags still linger

It’s easy to be distracted by the home runs, especially considering Jones only hit 17 across 122 games last season.

If this pace held, he’d be on track for nearly 40 home runs in a full campaign—a staggering jump in production.

Much of that can be attributed to better lift and more consistent contact when he barrels the ball.

But one issue is still glaring: his 36.3% strikeout rate.

Jones draws plenty of walks—17.7% to be exact—but that level of swing-and-miss will hold him back from a big-league promotion.

There’s no shortcut when it comes to cutting down strikeouts, and the Yankees will want to see a better contact rate soon.

The athlete behind the numbers

Standing 6-foot-7 and weighing 240 pounds, Jones is a physical anomaly with freakish athleticism for someone his size.

He moves like a much smaller player, covering ground in the outfield and bringing legitimate range to his defense.

He has all the tools to become a dynamic threat if he puts it all together, and that’s what makes his ceiling so enticing.

There’s no denying the raw power is real, and if his plate discipline catches up, he could develop into a middle-of-the-order star.

For now, though, he’s just another exciting story that’s been temporarily shelved due to injury.

What comes next for Jones and the Yankees?

It’s unclear how long Jones will be sidelined, but the Yankees will likely play it safe given his importance to the farm system.

They don’t need him in the Bronx this minute, but the long-term upside is too big to risk by rushing his return.

For now, the Yankees will continue evaluating their injury-depleted major league roster while hoping their minor league power surge resumes soon.

