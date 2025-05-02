Yankees place speedy infielder on IL with oblique strain, recall interesting prospect

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees have announced that Jazz Chisholm will hit the 10-day injured list for a right oblique strain following an MRI yesterday. It’s retroactive to April 30th, meaning he’ll be eligible to return from injury 10 days after that date, not the date he was placed on the IL, which would be May 2nd. Jorbit Vivas is being recalled from Scranton as the corresponding move to provide some depth in the infield.

Chisholm had a .181/.304/.410 slashline with a 107 wRC+ and 0.9 fWAR through his first 30 games of the season, providing speed, power, and defense at second base. The Yankees will likely increase playing time for Oswald Peraza and Pablo Reyes with Jazz Chisholm sidelined, but they could utilize Vivas at second base against some tough right-handed batters.

Jazz Chisholm Suffers Oblique Strain, Yankees Turn to Jorbit Vivas For Reinforcement

The Yankees were getting solid production from Jazz Chisholm as a whole on the season, although his inconsistency with the bat made him a target of criticism. Defensively, the 27-year-old had been excellent at second base, making incredible plays and garnering +3 DRS and +3 OAA across 251 innings at the position. His power and sure-handed glove will surely be missed by this roster in the meantime, as he was injured after hitting a triple in Baltimore.

He seemed to have some discomfort after his first swing in that at-bat, but things only got worse once he was off to the races, trying to get three bases in one go. The Yankees pulled him from the game after this play, replacing him with Oswald Peraza before having him return to New York for further testing on Thursday. The results of the imaging have not been fully revealed, but they seemed to uncover a strain that required an IL stint for Chisholm.

When he’ll be back is yet to be determined, but in the meantime, Jorbit Vivas provides a more contact-oriented profile to a squad full of sluggers.

Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, Jorbit Vivas had to repeat Triple-A this year after dealing with injuries throughout the 2024 season. The scrappy infielder is in the 96th Percentile in Zone Contact% with a mere 6.9% strikeout rate across 26 games in Triple-A with the Scranton RailRiders. He’s slashing .319/.426/.436 with two home runs and 17 runs scored, and the hope is that his seriously-improved hit tool can provide some solid at-bats for now.

Vivas is a better fit at second base than he is at third base and has shown the ability to handle right-handed pitching well, which could allow the Yankees to platoon him and Oswald Peraza or Pablo Reyes for now. The Yankees have a lack of right-handed hitting depth, but the loss of a left-handed hitter does allow Jorbit Vivas to seamlessly fit into the lineup against righties at the very least.

He also has some speed and can steal bases if needed, although he’s not the prolific basestealer that Jazz Chisholm is, and the hope would be for him to put some balls in play, work some walks, and field a clean second base for now.