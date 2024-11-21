Yankees’ owner shuts down $36 million extension for star pitcher

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees faced an expected twist in their offseason plans when ace Gerrit Cole opted out of his nine-year, $324 million deal. While Cole still has $144 million remaining on his contract, his decision was aimed at leveraging an additional year to his deal, potentially securing an extra $36 million and extending his stay in the Bronx through 2029.

However, owner Hal Steinbrenner opted not to immediately meet Cole’s demands, leaving the matter unresolved for now.

Cole’s Strategic Move

Cole’s opt-out wasn’t a power play to exit New York; instead, it was a calculated move to maximize his earnings. Despite the leverage he held, Cole refrained from making an ultimatum, demonstrating his desire to remain with the Yankees long-term. By not pressing Steinbrenner to add the extra year, Cole signaled goodwill, even though it’s clear he expects to be compensated in due time.

Steinbrenner addressed the situation diplomatically, emphasizing the Yankees’ commitment to their star pitcher.

“But let me just say, that doesn’t reflect in any way, shape or form what we think of Gerrit,” Steinbrenner said, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “We want Gerrit to be a Yankee for life. I believe he wants to be a Yankee for life. And adding one more year or not adding one more year should have no meaning when it comes to that.”

A Season of Peaks and Strains

Cole’s 2024 season was a tale of two extremes. Coming off a dominant 209-inning Cy Young campaign in 2023, injuries plagued his most recent effort. A right flexor strain limited Cole to just 95 innings during the regular season, and fatigue further dampened his contributions. Despite the setbacks, Cole still managed to shine when it mattered most, posting a stellar 2.17 ERA over 29 playoff innings.

His Game 5 performance in the World Series was emblematic of his resilience, positioning the Yankees to win before defensive missteps unraveled their advantage. Even with diminished regular-season numbers, Cole demonstrated that he remains one of the game’s elite pitchers under postseason pressure.

Age and Expectations

At 34 years old, Cole is entering the twilight of his prime. While the Yankees undoubtedly hope for at least two more dominant seasons, it’s reasonable to anticipate some regression over the remaining four years of his contract. Steinbrenner’s hesitation to tack on a fifth year may stem from the realities of aging pitchers, even one as decorated as Cole.

Still, Cole’s performance in big moments and his status as a leader in the clubhouse make him an invaluable asset. A future Hall of Famer in the making, Cole’s legacy in pinstripes appears secure, even as the team navigates the financial implications of his long-term deal.

What Lies Ahead for Cole and the Yankees

The Yankees’ decision to defer the contract extension discussion suggests confidence in their ability to negotiate with Cole down the line. For now, they’ll focus on building around him for another championship push. With Juan Soto’s contract situation looming and key roster upgrades needed, Steinbrenner’s calculated approach to Cole’s opt-out may preserve resources for other pressing matters in the future.

Cole’s willingness to forgo immediate demands speaks volumes about his commitment to the Yankees. If Steinbrenner follows through on his intent to keep Cole in New York for life, both sides will likely find a way to make it work—ensuring Cole’s contributions continue to shape the Yankees’ future success.