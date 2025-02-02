Yankees owner pinching pennies while questioning Dodgers’ spending

Yankees managing partner Hal Steinbrenner doesn’t believe his team can operate the way the Los Angeles Dodgers do. He made that clear when addressing the Dodgers’ aggressive spending this offseason, pointing out that their approach isn’t realistic for “most owners.” But while Steinbrenner is trying to frame the Yankees as financially cautious compared to Los Angeles, the reality is that the Dodgers have found a way to outmaneuver them while keeping long-term flexibility intact.

The Dodgers have deferred nearly a billion dollars in two offseasons, spreading out massive contracts to allow for more immediate spending power. They landed Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Tyler Glasnow, all while keeping their books balanced in the short term. That’s not just spending recklessly—that’s outsmarting the system.

Credit: Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

Injuries Haven’t Slowed Down L.A.

Steinbrenner also tried to throw a subtle jab at the Dodgers, suggesting their success hinges on avoiding injuries. “They still have to have a season relatively injury-free for it to work out for them,” Steinbrenner said via YES Network. But here’s the catch—Los Angeles didn’t exactly have a clean bill of health last season and still managed to beat a nearly fully healthy Yankees squad in the World Series.

The Dodgers were without Tyler Glasnow, Clayton Kershaw, and couldn’t utilize Shohei Ohtani on the mound. Yet, they found ways to compensate, adjusting their roster with depth and smart acquisitions. That’s the difference between teams built for sustained success and teams making excuses.

Yankees Can’t Afford to Play it Safe

The Yankees, meanwhile, are focused on trimming their payroll just enough to get under the $301 million luxury tax threshold. They’ve spent money, sure, but not in a way that dramatically shifts the landscape of their roster. Instead of aggressively replacing Juan Soto, they’ve made smaller additions, hoping to stay competitive without going all-in.

At some point, the Yankees will need to decide whether they’re truly willing to go toe-to-toe with teams like the Dodgers or if they’re content settling for second place. Right now, Steinbrenner’s comments suggest they’re choosing the latter.