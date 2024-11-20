Yankees’ owner is aware of immense fan pressure to sign star free agent

Hal Steinbrenner addressed the media today after the Yankees’ meeting with star outfielder Juan Soto, whom they acquired in a blockbuster deal last winter. While nothing was said about the team’s chances and the specific matters discussed in the meeting, the team owner did make sure to address the elephant in the room. Fans have been extremely vocal about their belief that the Yankees must re-sign the 26-year-old phenom, and Steinbrenner addressed the pressure to ensure his stay in pinstripes is permanent:

“I’ve got ears. I know what’s expected of me.”

The team had a multi-hour-long meeting with Soto this week, and based on the reports from Bob Klapisch yesterday regarding the owner’s commitment to signing him back, Hal Steinbrenner seems highly motivated.

Hal Steinbrenner Acknowledges Pressure on Yankees in Juan Soto Sweepstakes

Juan Soto had a career-best season last, recording his highest fWAR (8.1) and wRC+ (180) across a full season, reaching the 40-HR threshold for the first time in his career. He’s drawing plenty of interest from plenty of suitors, including some of the deepest pockets in professional sports. Steve Cohen and the New York Mets are expected to be the toughest competition the Yankees will face for Soto’s services, and they’re going to be extremely aggressive.

The Toronto Blue Jays, who made a $700 million offer to Shohei Ohtani, are another team in the bidding war for Juan Soto, and the Yankees will have to likely present a historic offer to retain the star outfielder. Some expect a contract close to $700 million in present-day value, as Scott Boras has a robust market full of teams desperate to add a 26-year-old in his prime to their rosters.

It doesn’t seem as if Hal Steinbrenner is backing down from the challenge however, and there’s a lot more on the line here than Juan Soto himself.

Fans have known the Yankees to be the mecca of baseball in New York, and losing Juan Soto to the Mets would shift the balance dramatically. Hal Steinbrenner isn’t just acknowledging what he would be losing in the player, but what the franchise would be losing in terms of their allure and status among the titans of professional sports.

Hal Steinbrenner also mentioned not having a number in mind that he would walk-away at for Juan Soto, although one shouldn’t expect him to answer that question honestly. Giving a public comment of what would be a limit for Soto would only serve as a way for other teams to know what they have to bid to remove them from the running, but perhaps what was more interesting was his refusal to set a payroll limit.

In years past, Steinbrenner has always addressed the payroll in a manner that would indicate that he didn’t feel comfortable spending a ton every year, but his tone in this answer could signal an exception for Juan Soto. The Yankees will hope to continue their bidding war and walk out on top with their star duo of Soto and Judge intact, as Hal Steinbrenner risks losing both talent and legacy if they fail in their pursuit.