Yankees outright journeyman lefty relief pitcher to Triple-A Scranton

The New York Yankees announced a small roster move before Thursday’s series opener against the Boston Red Sox, as they outrighted left-handed reliever Anthony Misiewicz off of the 40-man major league roster and onto the Triple-A Scranton.

Misiewicz, 29, has made just one appearance with the Yankees this season, throwing one scoreless inning, allowing two hits and striking out one. With the team getting back a few injured pitchers this past week, there’s no consistent bullpen spot for Misiewicz to get innings.

He pitched briefly with New York last season, appearing in three games and allowing one earned run in 2.2 innings of work. In his short four-year career, Misiewicz spent time with the Yankees, Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Detroit Tigers.

The Yankees carry two lefties in the bullpen, Tim Hill and Tim Mayza, so there isn’t much of a need for them to carry a third left-handed reliever given that Hill and Mayza are not typically used in high-leverage situations.

Misiewicz could find his way back onto the roster if an injury to another pitcher comes up. With the playoffs less than three weeks away, New York will likely place either Clarke Schmidt or Nestor Cortes into the bullpen for the postseason to provide depth in a relatively weak area. Cortes figures to be the leading candidate for that as it gives them an additional lefty with good command.