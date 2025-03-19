Yankees option infielder fighting for a roster spot to Triple-A

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees made a roster move following their 4–0 loss to the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night, sending 24-year-old infielder Jorbit Vivas back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. It was a decision likely based on roster constraints rather than performance, as Vivas showed promise in his brief time with the big-league club this spring.

Vivas Made an Impression Despite Limited Action

Coming off a shoulder injury, Vivas arrived late to camp but made the most of his opportunities. In just nine games and 23 plate appearances, he hit .435/.435/.522 with three RBIs and a 154 wRC+. His contact ability stood out, and despite a small sample size, he made a compelling case to stick around.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

However, the Yankees ultimately opted to send him down, likely to get him more regular at-bats and ensure he’s fully ready if called upon later in the season.

A Work in Progress at the Plate

Vivas still has some refinement ahead of him. Last season in Triple-A, he played 93 games but struggled at times, hitting .225/.347/.366. While his on-base skills remain solid, his power numbers left something to be desired, and the Yankees likely want to see him make more consistent hard contact before giving him a longer look in the majors.

Defensively, he profiles better at second base than third, which might have also factored into the decision. With Jazz Chisholm Jr. locked in at second, there isn’t a natural spot for him at the moment, though he could become a valuable lefty platoon option down the line.

A Depth Piece Waiting for His Opportunity

For now, Vivas will continue developing in Scranton, waiting for the call if an injury shakes up the Yankees’ infield depth chart. If he continues to make strides offensively, he could find his way back to the Bronx sooner rather than later.