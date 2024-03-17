Yankees option downward trending outfielder back to Triple-A

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

With spring training winding down over the next 10 days, the New York Yankees are starting to thin out the roster ahead of the regular season. Having already re-assigned several pitchers, the Yankees announced on Sunday afternoon that outfield prospect Everson Pereira would head back down to Triple-A Scranton.

Pereira, 22, has played 27 MLB games for the Yankees, hitting .151/.233/.194, including 10 RBIs and a 38.8% strike-out rate.

The Yankees May Not Need Everson Pereira in the Outfielder Long-term

Unfortunately, after showcasing great upside in Triple-A last season, hitting .312 with a .386 on base, his stock has turned down. Pereira has the athletic profile to play multiple defensive spots in the outfield and certainly has the tools to develop a quality offensive game.

However, with Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones expected to play significant roles in the team’s future, Pereira’s opportunities have become rather limited.

This spring, he hit .207/.226/.310, including one homer and six RBIs over 11 games. His 35.5% strikeout rate was certainly concerning, and the Yankees need him to develop better discipline if he wants to crack the roster at some point.

At this rate, he’s either headed toward a reserve role or will feature as a trade piece for the Yankees when they inevitably make an acquisition at the deadline this upcoming summer.