Yankees’ one-year wonder is putting the offense on his back

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

When the Yankees signed Paul Goldschmidt this past offseason to a one-year, $12.5 million deal, the move was seen as more of a veteran stopgap than a headline-grabber. Most expected him to be a professional hitter, solid but unspectacular, maybe good for a wRC+ in the 100–110 range. What they’ve gotten instead is something far more valuable: a resurgent All-Star-caliber force at first base.

Red-Hot Start Raising Eyebrows

Through his first 75 at-bats in pinstripes, Goldschmidt is slashing an eye-popping .373/.415/.480 with an .895 OPS. While his power numbers are a touch down from peak form—just one home run so far—he’s making sharp, timely contact and consistently getting on base.

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His production isn’t just fluff either. He’s hitting .306 against fastballs, .333 against breaking balls, and .450 against off-speed pitches. That kind of balance across pitch types shows a veteran hitter locked in at the plate, recognizing spin, staying within himself, and not chasing.

The Upgrade Over 2024’s First Base Woes

Last year, the Yankees’ first base production was a black hole. Between an aging DJ LeMahieu and a struggling Anthony Rizzo, the team got below-average output offensively and little defensive consistency. Goldschmidt may not be winning a Gold Glove this season—he currently holds -2 outs above average—but the offensive turnaround alone has been worth the investment.

Even at 37 years old, he’s been a spark plug in the top half of the order, extending rallies and bringing calm veteran at-bats to an otherwise streaky offense.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Quiet Value in a Noisy Market

In a world where big-ticket contracts steal headlines, Goldschmidt’s modest one-year deal might be one of the smartest moves the Yankees made all winter. He’s not launching 30 homers, but he’s controlling the strike zone, slapping base hits to all fields, and giving Aaron Judge more RBI opportunities.

If he can shore up his glove just a bit and maintain his current pace, Goldschmidt is tracking to become one of the sneaky-best value signings in all of baseball—and a key reason the Yankees stay competitive into the summer.