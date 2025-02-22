Yankees on the brink of losing third base trade target to rival Astros

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Yankees‘ third base situation remains in flux, and one of their potential trade targets, Nolan Arenado, may soon be off the board. According to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, the Cardinals and Astros have reignited discussions about an Arenado deal, and this time, Houston might have the edge.

The Cardinals were reportedly willing to send $15–20 million to help pay down Arenado’s contract, which still has $74 million remaining over the next three seasons. That would bring his financial commitment down to a much more manageable $40–45 million—an attractive price for a player who still provides elite defense and solid contact skills, even if his power numbers have dipped.

With Houston having leverage, the Cardinals may be willing to kick in even more money this time around.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Arenado’s Offensive Decline and Remaining Value

At 33 years old, Arenado isn’t the same slugger he once was. Last season, he hit .272/.325/.394 with 16 home runs and 71 RBIs. His slugging percentage took a significant hit, showing signs that his power is fading. Still, he remains a strong contact hitter and rarely strikes out, posting a 14.5% strikeout rate alongside a 6.9% walk rate.

While his bat is no longer elite, his glove certainly is. He remains one of the best defensive third basemen in the game, and for a team looking for stability at the hot corner, he still holds plenty of value.

Yankees Unlikely to Make a Move

The Yankees have kept an eye on Arenado but haven’t been aggressive in pursuing him, largely due to financial concerns. They have little interest in adding significant salary, and unless the Cardinals were willing to absorb more of the deal, it’s unlikely they would entertain a trade.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Instead, the Yankees appear content to wait and see how their internal options—DJ LeMahieu, Oswald Peraza, or even a midseason acquisition—play out before making a move.

Astros Could Swoop In

While Arenado previously nixed a trade to Houston back in December, the situation has changed.

“Arenado, who nixed a trade to the Astros in December, could now be willing to waive his no-trade clause and join a Houston team that has since added Christian Walker to play first base — a move which hadn’t been made when Arenado vetoed the trade and shows the Astros’ plan to push forward as contenders.”

With the Astros pushing forward and strengthening their roster, Arenado may now be more willing to reconsider Houston as a landing spot. If that deal comes together, the Yankees could find themselves looking at a strengthened American League rival while still searching for answers at third base.