Yankees’ offseason trade acquisition has returned with a vengeance

Sometimes, redemption comes quietly, pitch by pitch.

For Devin Williams, it has come in the form of 98-mile-per-hour fastballs and a revived confidence that’s helping the New York Yankees stay alive in October. Once seen as a liability in the bullpen, Williams has flipped his season upside down at the perfect time, becoming one of the team’s most reliable relievers when they’ve needed him most.

From disappointment to dominance

Back in July, things were unraveling fast. The Yankees reached the All-Star break unsure of who they could trust in high-leverage moments. Williams, acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in the offseason to solidify the bullpen, was struggling badly with a 4.58 ERA and an alarming loss of command.

Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images

His inconsistency forced general manager Brian Cashman to act aggressively at the trade deadline, adding new bullpen arms in hopes of stabilizing a unit that had fallen apart. For a while, it seemed like Williams would fade into the background, another failed experiment in a season full of questions.

But the second half brought a very different version of the right-hander.

Finding his rhythm at the perfect time

Over the past month, Williams has been nearly untouchable. In his last 12.1 innings, he hasn’t allowed an earned run while striking out 15 batters. The movement on his pitches has sharpened, his fastball velocity has ticked back up, and he’s locating with confidence again.

That dominance has carried into the postseason. Through 3.1 playoff innings, he’s yet to surrender a run, working efficiently and attacking hitters with conviction. Against the Toronto Blue Jays in Tuesday’s elimination game, Williams delivered 1.1 near-perfect innings before handing the ball to closer David Bednar for a five-out save.

Those are the kinds of moments that define October baseball, and for Williams, it’s validation after months of frustration.

“It’s nice to feel appreciated sometimes,” Williams said after the game, a simple statement that spoke volumes about his journey this year.

The bullpen’s resurgence and what it means

The Yankees’ pitching staff has been a rollercoaster lately, with starters like Carlos Rodon struggling to find stability. On Tuesday, Rodon gave up six earned runs in just 2.1 innings, leaving the bullpen to clean up the mess. Williams and the relief corps did exactly that, holding Toronto scoreless the rest of the way while the offense stormed back to win.

In many ways, Williams has become the emotional anchor of the bullpen. His turnaround has mirrored the Yankees’ own fight to stay afloat in the postseason. When he steps on the mound now, there’s a noticeable sense of calm, the kind that comes from a pitcher who’s rediscovered himself.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

What’s next for Williams and the Yankees

With free agency looming, the timing of this resurgence couldn’t be better for Williams. His strong finish and postseason performance could earn him a contract extension or a qualifying offer from the Yankees this winter.

For now, though, he’s focused on keeping the team’s season alive. Williams has gone from being booed in the Bronx to receiving standing ovations, a reminder that baseball can be as much about perseverance as it is about talent.

Earlier in the year, his season looked dead in the water. Now, he’s breathing life back into the Yankees’ bullpen, one electric outing at a time.