Yankees officially add former MVP first baseman to 2025 plans

On Monday, the Yankees officially announced the signing of Paul Goldschmidt, adding a veteran presence to their lineup. The 37-year-old first baseman and former MVP joins the Bronx Bombers following a down year with the St. Louis Cardinals, but the team is optimistic that a change of scenery could spark a resurgence in 2025.

Goldschmidt’s 2024 Season

In 2024, Goldschmidt’s offensive production took a noticeable dip. Over 145 games with the Cardinals, he slashed .245/.302/.414 with 22 home runs and 65 runs batted in. His 100 wRC+ suggests he was an average hitter last season, far from the elite production he delivered during his MVP campaign in 2022. Despite the decline, Goldschmidt’s track record and ability to make adjustments provide hope for a bounce-back season.

While his power numbers were solid, his .302 on-base percentage was the lowest of his career, highlighting a diminished ability to draw walks and get on base consistently. However, Goldschmidt still demonstrated flashes of his former self, including periods where his bat showed signs of life, offering the Yankees optimism as they integrate him into their lineup.

Veteran Leadership and Experience

The Yankees value more than just Goldschmidt’s numbers. His veteran leadership and experience bring intangible benefits to a team with championship aspirations. Goldschmidt has a reputation as a hard worker and a consummate professional, traits that the Yankees hope will have a positive influence on their younger players.

Additionally, Goldschmidt’s defensive skills remain solid, as he continues to be a reliable option at first base. His ability to save runs with his glove should help shore up an infield that has had its share of defensive inconsistencies in recent years.

Hopes for a Resurgence in 2025

While Goldschmidt’s 2024 numbers were underwhelming, the Yankees believe he still has the potential to make a significant impact. The short porch in Yankee Stadium’s right field could help rejuvenate his power numbers (thanks to his ability to his opposite field fly balls), while the surrounding talent in the lineup should provide plenty of opportunities for him to drive in runs.

The Yankees are banking on Goldschmidt’s ability to adjust and his motivation to prove he’s still one of the game’s premier first basemen. A return to even a fraction of his MVP form could make a big difference for a Yankees lineup that needs consistent production after losing Juan Soto and Gleyber Torres this offseason.

The signing of Goldschmidt underscores the Yankees’ commitment to balancing veteran experience with their younger core as they aim to remain competitive in the American League. Whether Goldschmidt can rediscover his form remains to be seen, but his addition is a calculated move by the Yankees to bolster their lineup and leadership heading into the 2025 season.