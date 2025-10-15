Yankees offered $300 million to Japanese star and now he’s dominating for the Dodgers

The New York Yankees have always chased elite arms, but few sting more than the one that got away. When they handed Max Fried an eight-year, $218 million contract last offseason, it wasn’t just about upgrading their rotation—it was about finally landing another true ace after missing on Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

The Yankees offered nearly $300 million for Yamamoto two winters ago, yet he chose the Los Angeles Dodgers for $325 million. At the time, it felt like another tough miss. Now, watching him carve through October lineups, it feels like a full-blown regret.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Yamamoto proving his value in Los Angeles

Yamamoto, only 27 years old, has been everything the Dodgers hoped for. This season, he delivered a 2.49 ERA across 173.2 innings and followed it up with brilliance in the postseason, including a complete game against Milwaukee in the NLCS. He allowed just three hits, one earned run, and struck out seven—an outing that showcased poise beyond his years.

For a Yankees team that prides itself on pitching tradition, seeing Yamamoto excel elsewhere has to feel like watching a diamond sparkle in another jeweler’s window. They were close, but not close enough.

A lingering challenge in landing Japanese stars

The Yankees have consistently come up short in the Japanese market, also missing out on Roki Sasaki. While they remain one of baseball’s biggest brands, geography and lifestyle often tip the scales toward the West Coast. The weather, cultural proximity, and established Japanese baseball communities in cities like Los Angeles and Seattle continue to give those teams an edge.

Still, the Yankees won’t stop trying. They know that one successful signing could change their reputation overseas and open the door for future stars. After years of near misses, the Bronx might just be due for one international win.