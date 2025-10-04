Yankees’ not-so-secret weapon could go superhuman in the ALDS

The New York Yankees survived the Wild Card round against the Boston Red Sox, but it wasn’t because their lineup clicked on all cylinders. Some of their biggest bats scuffled, and Giancarlo Stanton was front and center in those struggles.

For a player who has made a career of thriving on October’s biggest stages, Stanton looked like a shell of himself. He recorded just one hit in three games, a double off the left-field wall that nearly turned into an embarrassing out after he celebrated a bit too early.

Stanton later admitted it was a “bonehead mistake,” but at least it led to a run that mattered. The Yankees are hoping that moment was just the spark he needed to shake off a sluggish start.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Stanton’s October résumé

Stanton’s postseason reputation isn’t built on flukes. Just last October, he was a force of nature. Across 14 games in the 2024 playoffs, he belted seven home runs, drove in 16 RBIs, and posted a 185 wRC+. Every at-bat felt like it could swing momentum, and more often than not, it did.

That’s the version the Yankees need back. Through three games this postseason, Stanton is hitting .091/.167/.182 — far from the dominant bat who once terrified pitchers. Still, the upcoming series against the Toronto Blue Jays might be exactly what he needs to find his groove.

Matchups line up in his favor

Toronto’s starting rotation sets up favorably for Stanton and the Yankees’ power bats. In Game 1, Kevin Gausman takes the mound, and while he remains one of the AL’s most respected arms, right-handed hitters are posting a .238 average and a .374 slugging percentage against him this year. That’s not impenetrable, and Stanton’s power profile is tailor-made to do damage if Gausman leaves anything over the plate.

Game 2 will feature Shane Bieber, and the numbers scream opportunity. Right-handed hitters have crushed him this season, slashing .297/.342/.595. If Stanton is waiting for the right matchup to flip the switch, Bieber provides it.

Then comes Max Scherzer in Game 3. The veteran righty is as fierce a competitor as the sport has seen in the last decade, but age and injuries have caught up with him. Opponents are hitting .269 with a .434 slugging percentage against him. Both lefties and righties have had success, which plays into Stanton’s ability to adjust depending on the situation.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

A chance for redemption

Stanton’s postseason struggles against Boston weren’t catastrophic in the grand scheme — the Yankees advanced anyway. But as the competition stiffens, his bat becomes even more crucial. Aaron Judge can’t carry the lineup alone, and lefties like Jazz Chisholm and Ben Rice will see plenty of matchups tailored for them. Stanton remains the wild card within the Yankees’ offense.

Baseball in October often comes down to one swing that flips a game. Stanton has delivered those swings before, and if the Yankees are going to push through the ALDS, they’ll need him to deliver them again. This time, the matchups suggest the opportunity is right in front of him.