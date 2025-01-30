Yankees are not considering pair of star infielders to solve infield problem

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are still pursuing infield options according to Jorge Castillo of ESPN, as the team searches for either a third baseman or second baseman to round out their roster. Jazz Chisholm’s versatility gives the Yankees some much-needed flexibility in regard to who they acquire to supplement their infield, but two popular names that are attached to them aren’t at all realistic possibilities.

Castillo reported that Nolan Arenado and Alex Bregman are not among the infield options being considered, taking them out of the running for both veteran bats. With Arenado owed $52 million over the next three years and lacking a real suitor, it’s not a surprise that the Yankees are steering clear there, and Alex Bregman having the Qualifying Offer attached to him raises real questions about whether they would cough up additional picks to acquire him.

Nolan Arenado and Alex Bregman Not Among Yankees’ Infield Options

Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

With the Yankees still in need of infield help, they’ll look for more creative options to fill their hole in the infield, and given their payroll situation it’s not particularly surprising. Sitting at $303 million of projected Luxury Tax salary just weeks before Spring Training, the Yankees have to pay a 110% tax on any additional financial commitments they make, more than doubling the price of a player they aim to acquire.

Moving Marcus Stroman could provide some needed financial relief to acquire an infielder, but with a free agent market that includes Jack Flaherty, Max Scherzer, and Nick Pivetta, teams aren’t ready to just settle for Stroman. The Yankees are looking to still move his salary, and perhaps freeing up some of his money could facilitate a move for an infielder and left-handed reliever.

Nolan Arenado and Alex Bregman do not fit into their plans of acquiring a lower-cost option in the infield, with both requiring a serious financial investment.

READ MORE: Why the Yankees should steer clear of 34-year-old veteran 3B

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The problem with Nolan Arenado is that while he wouldn’t break the Yankees’ bank, being owed less than $20 million a year over the next three seasons, his age and poor fit in the Bronx makes him a poor investment for Brian Cashman. He would likely continue to regress offensively while playing in a ballpark that hinders his game power, and they would have to pay him for his age 34, 35, and 36 seasons.

Last season was Arenado’s worst in terms of ISO and Barrel%, with his lowest full-season wRC+ since his rookie season over a decade ago. In Alex Bregman’s case, he’s a clear and obvious fit for the roster since he’s a star-caliber bat and could boost the third base position on both sides of the ball, but there are costs that come with signing him that other teams in the bidding don’t have to deal with.

Paying a 110% tax on any payments over the fourth threshold would push a potential Bregman signing into the $60-$70 million range for the Yankees in 2025. Furthermore, they would lose an additional $1 million and two draft picks in the process, continuing to weaken their 2025 MLB Draft and putting into jeopardy the verbal agreement in place with Wandy Asigen, who is ranked as the #1 prospect in the international free agent class next season.

It’ll come down to finding a less expensive infielder and shedding Marcus Stroman’s money, even if fans are disappointed with the financial effort put into their final addition at 3B or 2B.