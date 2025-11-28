You cannot waste a single second of Aaron Judge’s prime.

That is the only rule that matters in the Bronx right now. The Yankees are staring down the barrel of a potential nightmare scenario this offseason. If General Manager Brian Cashman strikes out on both Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker in free agency, he is effectively gambling the 2026 season on hope and unproven potential. The outfield vacancy is massive, and trying to fill it with internal options feels like bringing a knife to a gunfight.

We need to have a very honest conversation about the kids.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski | 2025 Oct 5

The Martian Has Crash Landed

Jasson Dominguez was supposed to be the savior, but the reality is much more complicated than the hype. The 22-year-old offers offensive upside, sure. However, he was a massive liability defensively last season. We are talking about a player who posted minus-7 defensive runs saved and minus-10 outs above average. You cannot put that kind of glove in the outfield of a championship contender and expect to survive October.

The concerns don’t stop at his fielding. Despite being a switch hitter, Dominguez is basically a non-factor batting right-handed. If he can only hit from one side of the plate and can’t catch the ball, he isn’t an everyday solution for a team chasing a ring. He is a project.

The Gamble on Spencer Jones

Then you have Spencer Jones. The scouting report is tantalizing because he brings massive power and plays good defense in centerfield, which is exactly what the Yankees need. But here is the cold hard truth. He has never played a single inning in the MLB.

Asking a rookie to step into the pressure cooker of Yankee Stadium and replace top-tier production is a risk Cashman cannot afford to take. Jones might be a star eventually, but the Yankees need production right now. They need certainty.

Buying Proven Offense

This is why landing Bellinger or Tucker is non-negotiable.

Kyle Tucker is one of the most consistent and dominant offensive outfielders in the sport. He posted a 136 wRC+ last season and is in the absolute prime of his career. Paying up for him solves the problem instantly. If the price for Tucker gets too rich, extending Bellinger is the logical pivot. He hit 29 homers last year and brings elite defense. You know what you are getting with these guys. You aren’t crossing your fingers and hoping they don’t drown in the spotlight.

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

The Rotation and Bullpen Needs

The shopping list doesn’t end in the outfield. The Yankees also need to stabilize the pitching staff.

Tatsuya Imai could enter the fold as a high-upside arm from Japan, bringing his 1.92 ERA to the states. Or perhaps a reunion with Michael King is on the docket. King posted a 3.44 ERA last season and knows how to pitch in New York. Adding either of them gives the rotation the depth it needs to survive the marathon.

Finally, they have to address the back end of the bullpen. Replacing Devin Williams and adding a high-leverage arm is critical. The Yankees have too many holes to get cute with the roster construction. They have the money and the motivation. If they miss out on the big bats and the big arms, they are wasting a year of Judge’s brilliance. That is the one sin the fanbase will never forgive.