Yankees News Oct 14-15: Coaching changes across the board, Ben Rice in trade discussions, more

READ MORE: Yankees’ hitting coach set to interview for Twins’ manager job

James Rowson, the Yankees’ current hitting coach, is expected to interview for Minnesota’s open manager role. Rowson previously coached in Minnesota and helped the Twins’ offense post historic home run totals in 2019. Since joining New York, Rowson’s impact has been clear: under his guidance, the Yankees’ offense ranks second in OPS (.774), first in wRC+, and first in home runs. Even after losing Juan Soto, the Yankees managed to eclipse their 2024 run totals, aided by power surges from Ben Rice and Trent Grisham and breakout seasons from Bellinger and Chisholm. If Rowson lands the Twins job, New York must decide whether to promote Assistant Hitting Coach Pat Roessler or shift internal figures like Jarret DeHart to fill the void. Rowson’s candidacy underscores how much the Yankees’ offensive resurgence has depended on his direction.

READ MORE: Yankees insider suggests role change for member of the 2025 rotation

Luis Gil’s sophomore season exposed cracks beneath a seemingly steady surface. The 2024 AL Rookie of the Year stat line promised ace potential, but in 2025 his strikeout rate plunged from 26.8% to just 16.8%, and his underlying metrics (xERA, xFIP) flagged command problems. Despite posting a 3.32 ERA in 11 starts, Gil’s underlying results masked deeper issues. With a stacked 2026 rotation likely returning Max Fried, Carlos Rodón, Cam Schlittler, and rehabilitated arms like Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt, analysts suggest the Yankees shift Gil to the bullpen. In shorter outings, he could reset his mechanics and regain velocity — turning dominant stuff into consistent performance. That adjustment may be the smartest path forward for both Gil and the Yankees’ pitching depth.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

READ MORE: Yankees’ emerging star is the most ‘popular’ name in trade rumors

Ben Rice, the young left-handed slugger, has skyrocketed into trade chatter after a breakout 2025 campaign. In 138 games, he slashed .255/.337/.499, launched 26 home runs, and drove in 65 runs, good for a 133 wRC+. He finished in the 92nd percentile in exit metrics like barrel rate and hard-hit rate, proving the power is real. His name has surfaced repeatedly around league trade desks — but the Yankees remain reluctant sellers. Rice has team control through 2031, and his blend of youth, home run potential, and improving discipline make him a foundation player. New York views his breakout not as a trade chip but as a pillar for their next era.

READ MORE: Building the 2026 Yankees back into World Series contenders

Despite the disappointment in the ALDS, the Yankees are far from dismantling their competitive window. A clear roadmap for 2026 begins with filling offensive and bullpen gaps left by Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham, and departing relievers. The plan emphasizes smart additions — one or two impact acquisitions rather than wholesale turnover. Jasson Dominguez is poised to slide into one outfield vacancy, while the rotation returns with Fried, Rodón, Schlittler, and hopeful returns from Cole and Schmidt. On the pitching front, the Yankees target high-leverage arms like Hunter Harvey and Garrett Cleavinger to bolster their bullpen. With rules limiting acquisitions and payroll constraints built in, the strategy is surgical — maximize return on each move while preserving flexibility. 2026 could be the season New York reclaims its spot among baseball’s elite.

READ MORE: The Yankees have their future shortstop already developing behind the scenes

The Yankees’ shortstop dilemma is quietly being solved in the minors. Anthony Volpe’s offensive regression in 2025 (.217/.272/.391, 83 wRC+) combined with defensive decline has placed his long-term status in question. Behind Volpe, 20-year-old George Lombard Jr. is emerging as the preferred heir. In 108 games across High-A and Double-A, Lombard posted .215/.337/.358 with eight home runs — modest surface numbers, but scouts rave about his poise, defensive polish, and baseball IQ. Already viewed as a refined glove-first infielder, Lombard could become the franchise’s long-term shortstop. The Yankees may carry Volpe through 2026 but appear ready to allow Lombard time to develop so he can step into the role fully formed and sustainable.