Catching up on the latest Yankees news and buzz. Skubal could be on the radar, and the Yankees have enough prospect firepower. Also, updates on the pursuit of Cody Bellinger.

Yankees are ‘clear favorites’ to retain top free agent outfielder

After Trent Grisham accepted the $22 million qualifying offer, the Yankees entered the offseason with less spending space, but their pursuit of Cody Bellinger remains intact. Despite interest from the Blue Jays, Mets, and Dodgers, New York is still viewed as the favorite for the 2025 All-Star outfielder. Bellinger is hitting free agency after posting a 125 OPS+ and 4.9 WAR, positioning himself for a nine-figure contract that the Yankees appear prepared to deliver.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Internally, Grisham’s return hasn’t changed New York’s stance toward Bellinger. Team officials were surprised Grisham accepted the offer but remain comfortable with the outcome, viewing him as a strong on-base threat who can hit 20 or more home runs. Because Grisham’s deal is only for one year, it doesn’t impact long-term payroll planning, leaving the Yankees open to continuing their pursuit of top-level free agents.

The key question is whether the Yankees can aggressively chase both Bellinger and Japanese starter Tatsuya Imai. Both players were among their highest-priority targets entering the offseason, and the team was prepared to make a strong push for Imai. Now the club must determine whether adding Bellinger at a premium price leaves enough room to remain competitive for Imai — or whether they must pivot to a different approach.

The Yankees are about to cough up an outfield 5x the price

The Yankees began the offseason with nearly $70 million in room before hitting the $300 million luxury tax threshold, but Trent Grisham’s decision to accept the qualifying offer quickly reduced that to roughly $48 million. The shift complicates their spending strategy, but the organization still intends to replicate the same outfield alignment they used in 2025. Grisham’s return offers stability at the top of the lineup even though his defensive regression remains a real concern after he went from elite defender to one of the weakest center fielders in the league.

Despite the payroll crunch, the Yankees remain focused on re-signing Cody Bellinger. His 2025 season — .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs across 152 games — solidified his value as a middle-order bat with the flexibility to play every outfield spot and first base. The Yankees trust his fit, chemistry, and durability, but landing him again will require a significant long-term deal that likely exceeds $150 million.

Pitching still represents a big priority. The rotation core of Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodón, and Cam Schlittler is strong, but they need another reliable starter along with additional bullpen help to stabilize the staff. With Grisham’s salary now locked in, the balancing act becomes maximizing 2026 competitiveness without sacrificing flexibility for future seasons. Running the same outfield back carries risk, but it also provides a known foundation while the Yankees reinforce the pitching staff.

Yankees linked to blockbuster trade for Tigers superstar ace

The Yankees are closely tracking the situation surrounding Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, who has emerged as one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball. With Detroit hesitant to meet his market value — reportedly offering just $80 million on an extension — rival teams believe the door may open for trade conversations. Skubal is expected to command well over $300 million when he reaches free agency after next season, and that reluctance from the Tigers has sparked league-wide interest.

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Skubal’s 2025 performance underscores why he may become the most coveted pitcher available. He logged a 2.21 ERA over 195.1 innings with elite strikeout rates, pinpoint command, and exceptional dominance deep into games. In the postseason, he has been even stronger, posting a 2.04 ERA across 39.2 innings with 12.71 strikeouts per nine. For a Yankees team seeking reliable October pitching, his résumé represents exactly the profile they’ve struggled to find.

To acquire him, the Yankees would need to headline a significant prospect package. Spencer Jones and Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz are viewed as likely centerpieces in a deal of this scale, reflecting the cost of obtaining a true top-five pitcher entering his prime. Adding Skubal would give the Yankees a rotation featuring Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, and Carlos Rodón — forming one of the most formidable starting groups in franchise history.

The Yankees also have the long-term payroll structure to extend Skubal. Major contracts such as those belonging to Giancarlo Stanton and Cole expire in 2028, giving the front office flexibility to structure a deal without compromising future spending power. With all factors considered, this represents a rare opportunity for the Yankees to acquire a franchise-altering ace if they decide to meet the price before another contender steps in.

Will the Yankees have to pick between two big free agent targets?

