Yankees’ new infielder expected to return from back injury over the weekend

The Yankees can breathe a little easier heading into the final stretch of spring training, as veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is expected to return to action this weekend.

Goldschmidt has been nursing a sore back, an issue that popped up earlier this week and caused him to miss a handful of games. But the 37-year-old made it clear that, if this were the regular season, he would’ve powered through. With Opening Day still on the horizon, he opted to be cautious and focus on maintenance.

The team anticipates he’ll return to the lineup on Saturday, giving him a few final tune-up games before the curtain rises on the 2025 campaign.

A Spring to Remember (So Far)

While his 2024 numbers with the St. Louis Cardinals were pedestrian — a .245/.302/.414 slash line with 22 homers and 65 RBIs — Goldschmidt has looked like a revitalized hitter in pinstripes.

Through 13 spring games, he’s posted a .313 batting average with a .389 OBP and a .688 slugging percentage. He’s already tallied three homers and 10 RBIs, good for a 170 wRC+.

Even if the regular season brings some regression, the Yankees are hoping he can still serve as a steady presence in the middle of the order and provide a needed boost at a position that has lacked consistent production in recent years.

Defensive Upgrade on the Corner

Goldschmidt’s value isn’t just tied to his bat.

Defensively, he offers a clear upgrade at first base, bringing a gold glove-caliber reputation and steady hands — a welcome sight for an infield that has often struggled with errant throws. The Yankees, who declined Anthony Rizzo’s club option for 2025 and are still paying out a $6 million buyout, clearly saw Goldschmidt as the better all-around fit this time around.

With Ben Rice waiting in the wings as a future first base option and possible designated hitter, Goldschmidt gives the team a bridge to the future without sacrificing quality now.

Ready for the Final Stretch

The plan is for Goldschmidt to get into three more games this weekend and early next week, fine-tuning everything before the regular season arrives. All signs suggest his back issue was nothing more than a short-term maintenance concern, and he’ll be back in the heart of the lineup when the games start to count.