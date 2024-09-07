Yankees’ Nestor Cortes gives honest answer after move to bullpen

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Today the Yankees deployed a unique strategy in their 2-0 win over the Cubs as Clarke Schmidt got the ball for the start with Nestor Cortes working out of the bullpen to close the game out. With how effective the veteran left-hander was, the team didn’t have to bring in any other relievers after him, but this change in role wasn’t something that Cortes was particularly happy about. MLB.com reporter Bryan Hoch asked Nestor Cortes about the change in role, with the 2022 All-Star delivering a very honest statement:

https://twitter.com/BryanHoch/status/1832537450796798326

It’s a tough situation because both sides are in the right here; Nestor Cortes wants the ball every fifth day as a starter because that’s where he can make the most money with arbitration coming up this year and free agency after. On the other hand, the Yankees want to maximize their roster and make the right decisions.

Nestor Cortes Both Unhappy With and Accepting of Yankees’ Demands

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

While Nestor Cortes was brilliant in his bullpen outing, not allowing a single hit across 4.1 innings, the decision to move him there wasn’t one he was fond of. With that being said, he made sure to make it clear that he would do whatever the Yankees asked of him with his best effort, something that would certainly sit well with the organization and his teammates. The reality is that Cortes is leaving money on the table by not making starts, as these are things that the organization can use against him in any arbitration hearing.

It’s important to also note that from the Yankees’ perspective, they have to find ways to get creative in the rotation and bullpen as they have six starters and a depleted bullpen. Marcus Stroman may be the least productive arm in their rotation by WAR (0.8), but his stuff doesn’t play well in a bullpen role and he’s better suited to continue taking the ball every fifth day. I don’t know how he’ll fit into the team’s postseason plans, but I’m sure Nestor Cortes will have a spot on their roster in October.

With how Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt looked in their returns to the rotation, it’s hard to find a spot for Nestor Cortes in the postseason rotation unless someone goes down with an injury.

READ MORE: The Yankees could try using unexpected lefty in bullpen role

Carlos Rodon will likely get the ball for a postseason start with how much he’s getting paid and the upside he brings with his high-octane arsenal. His Stuff+ (123) is the highest mark on the team and also owns the 11th-highest strikeout rate among qualified starters, so there’s a chance he could show up and just dominate against a good offense. As for Gerrit Cole, he’s the team ace and has been remarkable since the start of August. There’s no lane for Nestor Cortes to start in the postseason when those four guys are healthy at the moment, but out of the bullpen he could be incredible.

Tim Hill and Tim Mayza are the only left-handed relievers on the roster, and I heavily doubt that we see Mayza on their playoff roster. Hill has been great for the Yankees, but his lack of swing-and-miss make him an uncertainty with runners on base in late-game situations. The problem isn’t so much that he can’t get out of it, but rather the fact that this infield has struggled to convert some of those slow rollers into outs, something that has bitten closer Clay Holmes multiple times this season.

It’s not an easy choice for the Yankees, but if Nestor Cortes can deliver some big-time innings in relief, it could help bring home a 28th World Series Championship.